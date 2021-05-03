Scott R. Morrison, age 59, of Oil City, died on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at UMPC Northwest in Seneca.

Born on February 6, 1962, in Oil City, he was a son of the late John Richard and Patricia Lee Delahunty Morrison.

After graduating from Oil City High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1983-1990, where he was stationed in Germany for part of that time. Scott worked in the intelligence division and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant.

On June 20, 1981, Scott was married to Debra K. Morrison who preceded him in death just a few months ago, on January 18, 2021. They shared 39 years of marriage together; this June would have been their 40th anniversary.

Scott worked with his hands as a car mechanic and loved anything with the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, camping, and shooting his guns. On camping trips, he would get up early and watch the sunrise with Debra.

Surviving are three children, Brian Morrison and his wife Wendy of Clarion, Tiffany Perry and her husband Michael of Franklin, and Joshua Morrison and his wife Justine of Buffalo; six grandchildren, Devon, Destiny, Dillon, Emma, Myles, Trey; and one grandchild, Kodi expected in June.

Also surviving are two sisters, Debra and Pam of Oil City, and a brother, Rich Stover of Georgia, and many other nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 6th, at the Morrison Funeral Home from 11 am to 6 pm.

Following the visitation, the VETS Honor Guard will accord full military honors at 6 pm with a funeral service following, with the Rev. Julie Kolacz officiating.

The service will be web broadcasted LIVE from the link on Scott’s obituary page at www.morrisonhome.com.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Memorials in Scott’s memory are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.

Please visit the Tribute Wall at www.morrisonhome.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.

