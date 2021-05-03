 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Scott R. Morrison

Monday, May 3, 2021 @ 10:05 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-tq2EJ56oMB (1)Scott R. Morrison, age 59, of Oil City, died on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at UMPC Northwest in Seneca.

Born on February 6, 1962, in Oil City, he was a son of the late John Richard and Patricia Lee Delahunty Morrison.

After graduating from Oil City High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1983-1990, where he was stationed in Germany for part of that time. Scott worked in the intelligence division and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant.

On June 20, 1981, Scott was married to Debra K. Morrison who preceded him in death just a few months ago, on January 18, 2021. They shared 39 years of marriage together; this June would have been their 40th anniversary.

Scott worked with his hands as a car mechanic and loved anything with the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, camping, and shooting his guns. On camping trips, he would get up early and watch the sunrise with Debra.

Surviving are three children, Brian Morrison and his wife Wendy of Clarion, Tiffany Perry and her husband Michael of Franklin, and Joshua Morrison and his wife Justine of Buffalo; six grandchildren, Devon, Destiny, Dillon, Emma, Myles, Trey; and one grandchild, Kodi expected in June.

Also surviving are two sisters, Debra and Pam of Oil City, and a brother, Rich Stover of Georgia, and many other nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 6th, at the Morrison Funeral Home from 11 am to 6 pm.

Following the visitation, the VETS Honor Guard will accord full military honors at 6 pm with a funeral service following, with the Rev. Julie Kolacz officiating.

The service will be web broadcasted LIVE from the link on Scott’s obituary page at www.morrisonhome.com.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Memorials in Scott’s memory are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.

Please visit the Tribute Wall at www.morrisonhome.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.