 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Give Mom a Gift She Won’t Forget: an Axe-Throwing Outing

Monday, May 3, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

9-worlds-mom-safeCLARION, Pa. – 9 Worlds Axe Throwing wants to know, how bad axe is your mom?

Mother’s Day is coming. “Axe” the flowers this year!

Lanes are ready for axe-tion!

Call ahead to grab one. BYOB & food. Get some pizza and come throw axes.

9 worlds meetings
Do you have a group, club, or weekly meeting in need of some excitement and new scenery? They can help! 9 Worlds offers special pricing for weekday gatherings. Reach out today!

9 worlds giveaway

9 Worlds is located at 1130 East Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

For more information contact them on Facebook, their website https://9worldsaxe.com, or call 814-205-3150!

9 worlds logo


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.