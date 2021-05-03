 

SPONSORED: Sweet Basil Offers Buffet-Type Menu on Mother’s Day

Monday, May 3, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Sweet Basil aaaSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar is offering a buffet-type menu on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9.

Servers will be in attendance.

The meal will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Reservations are preferred, but not required.

Call Sweet Basil at 814-226-7013.

The cost is $17.95 for adults, $9.95 for ages four to 11, and the meal is free for ages three and under.

Drinks are extra.

The regular menu will not be available on Sunday, May 9.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.

Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.


