State Police Calls: Man Accused of Dumping Booze on Woman’s Head

Monday, May 3, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft in Jenks Township

Police say on April 30, a known 37-year-old female victim from Marienville reported that an unknown individual(s) stole $20.00 from her plant/produce shed on Gilfoyle Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County, where she sells plants.

The incident occurred sometime between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on April 30.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

Harassment in Tionesta Borough

Around 4:11 p.m. on May 1, Marienville-based State Police responded to Elm Street in Tionesta Borough, Forest County, for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Police say upon their arrival, it was determined that a 44-year-old Meadville man was engaged in an altercation in which he allegedly dumped an alcoholic beverage on a known 41-year-old female victim from Columbus, Pa.

According to police, the Meadville man was cited for harassment through District Court 37-4-93.

Deer-Related Accident in Tionesta Township

According to police, around 10:02 p.m. on April 30, a one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 36 just north of McDonald Lane in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say 44-year-old Keith P. Bugajski, of Irwin, was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, traveling south on State Route 36, when he swerved to miss a deer in the roadway and struck an embankment.

Bugajski was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front end.


