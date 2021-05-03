UPDATE: State Route 36 in Leeper Reopened

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Route 36 in Leeper has reopened following a closure due to a tractor-trailer rollover on Monday morning.

(Photo by David Hufnagel, Jr.)

The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on State Route 36 near its intersection with Railroad Street.

The crash scene was located just north of the intersection of State Route 36 and State Route 66.

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company and Marienville-based State Police responded to the scene.

According to sources at the scene, no serious injuries were reported.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

