 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Tractor-Trailer Rollover Shuts Down Portion of Route 36

Monday, May 3, 2021 @ 10:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_4258FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer rollover has shut down a portion State Route 36 in Leeper.

(Photo by David Hufnagel, Jr.)

A tractor-trailer rollover crash occurred Monday around 8:40 a.m. on State Route 36 near its intersection with Railroad Street.

The crash scene is located just north of the intersection of State Route 36 and State Route 66.

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company and Marienville-based State Police responded to the scene.

According to sources at the scene, no serious injuries were reported.

State Route 36 remained closed as of 10:28 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.