Virginia M. Smith, 85, of Baxter, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at her home of natural causes.

Born March 11, 1936, in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Hazel Gardlock Vandervort.

She was a graduate of Brookville School and was involved with the Summerville Church of Christ.

On December 11, 1954, in Indiana, PA, she married Eddie Smith and he survives.

She was employed at Owens-Illinois in Brookville until her retirement.

Mrs. Smith enjoyed bird watching, cooking, her pets (especially her current dog, Candy), but she loved to travel. She and Eddie visited all but 4 states.

In addition to her husband, Eddie, she is survived by two sons, Roger and Kevin Smith, and daughter, Brenda (Michael) Glinkerman; a sister, Betty Mauk; her grandchildren, Shawn, Bradley, and Andrew Glinkerman; and two great grandsons, Levi and Carson Glinkerman; and a baby girl due any day; and two sisters in law, Mary Ellen Smith and Jeanie Smith; and a brother in law, Dean Smith.

Those preceding her in death in addition to her parents are a brother, Robert Vandervort; and three sisters, Mary Lou McKinney, Juanita Egan, and Joyce Murphy.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 2-4 & 6-8PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA, and on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 10-11 AM at the church prior to the funeral service. Funeral services will be held at 11AM at Summerville Church of Christ with Mike Smith, Larry Krause, and Randy Matheny, officiating.

Interment will follow in Vandervort Cemetery, Clover TWP, Jefferson Co.

Covid-19 recommendations will be observed for all services held for Mrs. Smith.

