7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a chance of showers between noon and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 48. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.


