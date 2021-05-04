AAA: Western PA Gas Prices Stable; National Demand Declines

CLARION CO., Pa. – Gas prices in Western Pennsylvania are steady this week at $3.034 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.021 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.099. The average in Jefferson County is $3.018.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.034

Average price during the week of April 26, 2021: $3.035



Average price during the week of May 4, 2020: $2.070

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.993 Altoona

$3.074 Beaver

$3.097 Bradford

$3.018 Brookville

$3.027 Butler

$3.021 Clarion

$3.010 DuBois

$3.074 Erie

$2.992 Greensburg

$3.046 Indiana

$3.013 Jeannette

$3.012 Kittanning

$2.998 Latrobe

$3.083 Meadville

$3.099 Mercer

$2.913 New Castle

$3.080 New Kensington

$3.099 Oil City

$3.038 Pittsburgh

$2.991 Sharon

$3.001 Uniontown

$3.099 Warren

$3.003 Washington

Trend Analysis:

At the start of May, the national gas price average is $2.90, which is three cents more than a month ago. Pump prices in April saw minimal movement compared to March, which increased 15 cents from start to finish. Stable crude oil prices amid fluctuating demand helped keep the national average price jumps nominal last month.

While April saw slight fluctuations, May is likely to see much larger increases alongside demand spikes, especially closer to Memorial Day weekend. Compared to May 2019, U.S. gasoline demand is down only 4% and gas prices are on average just two cents more.

On the week, the national average increased by two cents. Ten states saw averages increase between five and eight cents, but the majority of states saw increases of one to three cents. The pump price changes come amid flux in supply and demand. For the week ending April 23, the Energy Information Administration reported gasoline stocks saw a small 100,000 barrel build to reach the 135 million barrel mark. That is the highest supply rate since the end of February and an 8.3 million barrel surplus compared to the same time two years ago. While supply increased, demand saw a decrease of 3% to 8.87 million barrels per day.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.43 to settle at $63.58. Although prices ended the day with a decrease, supported by a strong dollar, the price of crude increased by nearly $1.50 per barrel on the week. Increased market optimism that crude demand will recover, despite surging coronavirus infection rates in Asia, helped to lift prices. Prices could continue to climb this week if the market remains optimistic.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.