Bear Safely Removed from Tree at Clarion University

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 @ 09:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Wildlife officials safely captured a bear that was discovered in a tree at Clarion University on Tuesday morning.

(Photos and video by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Clarion University Communications Manager Tina Horner, the bear was reported in a tree along Wood Street between Hart Chapel and Founders Hall shortly after 8:00 a.m.

With the assistance of Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion University Police, and other local agencies, Wildlife Conservation Officers from the Pennsylvania Game Commission were able to safely capture the wayward bear around 10:00 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

