Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Clark Bar Cookies by Agnes Bauer

If you taste one, you’ll surely want another!

Ingredients

28 caramels

2 Tbsp. oleo



3 Tbsp. milk2 cups mini marshmallows1 1/2 cup powdered sugar2 cups Rice KrispiesToasted coconut

Directions

-Melt the caramels, oleo, and milk together.

-Add the marshmallows and melt them together into a consistent mixture.

-Pour melted mixture over the powdered sugar and Rice Krispies. Mix together evenly. Shape into small logs and roll in toasted coconut while still warm. Enjoy!

