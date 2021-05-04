Clarion Rotary Hears from CUP Swim Coach Bree Kelley

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – During the May 3rd regular meeting of Clarion Rotary at the YMCA, Rotarians heard about the challenges and success of the Clarion University Men’s and Women’s swim team through Bree Kelley’s tenure as Head Coach.

(Photo: Rotarian Trina Hess, Clarion University Swim Coach Bree Kelley, and Rotary President Phil Frese.)

Not only did Kelley have to adjust accordingly for Covid pandemic trials and tribulations like every other PSAC coach, but she also had to navigate keeping her athletes in shape before the pandemic as Tippin gymnasium and natatorium were being refurbished.

The swimmers were able to train after traveling to the Oil City High School pool for training for nine months every weekday at 4:30 a.m. for only one hour of training per day. Subsequently, a contract was signed to use the closer Brookville High School pool for slightly more time per week.

The current fluid situation with Clarion University’s combination with Edinboro and California Universities may add some stressors to the program. Kelley feels confident that going into next school year, the team will be positioned properly to excel again. The new Tippin natatorium is second to none in the PSAC along with Tippin’s modern weightlifting facilities to attract recruits.

Kelley feels the program’s past success and current athletes, with the new facilities, will help continue the rich swimming success for years to come. Her passion for creating a welcoming atmosphere for the student athletes, as well as supporting them through all facets of their college career, sets Bree Kelley up to continue the strong coaching traditions of her predecessors.

