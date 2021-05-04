DNA Match Leads to Arrest in Six-Year-Old Burglary Case

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An arrest has been made on a burglary that occurred in Oil City six years ago after a DNA match to blood left at the scene was discovered.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Brennen Allen Blauser, of LaBelle, Pa., on March 30, 2021.

The criminal charges stem from a burglary that occurred in May of 2015.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on March 30, 2021, Oil City Police responded to a report of a burglary on Seventh Street around 11:40 p.m. on May 4, 2015, after being flagged down while on patrol.

At the scene, the victim showed police a broken window, which was reported to be the point of entry, and which had blood spatter on it.

Pieces of the glass were submitted to the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab system.

A 54″ flat-panel Sony television, a PlayStation 3, and a netbook computer were stolen from the victim’s residence, according to the complaint.

Police received a lab report on the submitted glass on December 21, 2015, which included a DNA profile that was uploaded to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) for a possible future match.

The criminal complaint states that on March 31, 2020, a lab report prepared by a forensic scientist at the PSP Greensburg Crime Lab stated that a DNA specimen submitted to the CODIS system from Brennen Allen Blauser indicated a possible match to the CODIS held DNA specimen previously submitted from the glass collected from the Seventh Street crime scene.

Police then submitted and were granted a search warrant for a DNA specimen to be collected from Brennen Allen Blauser.

The specimen was collected on November 18, 2020, and submitted to the PSP Erie Crime Lab.

According to the complaint, a lab report from the Greensburg Crime Lab Forensic DNA Division dated January 27, 2021, stated that the DNA profile obtained from Blauser matched the DNA profile obtained from the blood-spattered broken glass from the Seventh Street crime scene.

Blauser was arraigned in front of Judge Fish at 11:00 a.m. on April 15 on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m on May 5 in Venango County Central Court.

