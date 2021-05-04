Featured Local Job: Many Careers at Clarion Hospital

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.

Paramedic – Full-Time/ Per-Diem

Provides emergency and non‑emergency treatment and transportation in the pre-hospital and inter-hospital environments at the advanced life support level. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community.

Qualifications:



Minimum of 21 years of age. High school diploma or equivalent or higher. Valid PA Paramedic Certification. Maintain current successful course completion at all times in the following programs: Basic Cardiac Life Support; Advanced Cardiac Life Support; Pediatric Advanced Life Support; International Trauma Life Support; Emergency Vehicle Operators Course. Valid PA driver’s license. Must not have been convicted within the last four (4) years of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and within the last two (2) years, has not been convicted of reckless driving, or had a driver’s license suspended under the point system. HAZMAT R&I training within one (1) year of the date of employment. Meet all additional requirements as identified by the PA Department of Health. Good customer service skills; able to exhibit cooperative communication with other employees, hospital consumers, and outside organizations who utilize CHEMS.

Medical Technologist – Per-Diem

Performs test procedures on patient specimens in a timely, accurate manner without supervision.

Qualifications:

Requires a four-year bachelor’s degree with a major in Medical Technology or a four-year degree in a life science, in which case certification from an accredited training program (American Society for Clinical Pathology or American Medical Technologists) is required.

Will consider a Medical Lab Technician who has completed a certified training program (American Society for Clinical Pathology) if eligible to sit for MT registry.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior Med/Surg experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital’s mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior ICU experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist –Full-Time/Per-Diem

Provide respiratory therapy and PFT to patients as ordered by physicians according to established standards and practices. Also instruction of subordinate staff members and assist in continuing education programs.

Qualifications:

Graduate of an accredited program in respiratory therapy. CRT is required; RRT is preferred.

Polysomnographic Tech – Per-Diem

The Polysomnographic Tech is responsible for sleep evaluation, testing and scoring of patients, and providing guidance/training to the Sleep Lab Tech Trainee positions.

Qualifications:

Respiratory background and/or sleep lab experience preferred

Certified in basic CPR and BCLS

Effective verbal and written communication skills and appropriate social skills

Ability to teach others is helpful

Staff Nurse, RN – Surgicare/PACU – Full -Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital’s mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Experienced RN with a current Pennsylvania State License in good standing. At least 3 years Med/Surg RN experience. Certified in basic CPR and ACLS. Ability to take call and cross-train to SPU. Previous experience preferred.

LPN – Swing Bed/Rehab – Full-Time

Under the direction of a Registered Nurse, the LPN will provide direct patient care, meeting both psychological and physical needs of the patients in accordance with physicians’ orders, AOA, OSHA, nursing and department policies. The LPN fulfills these duties to contribute to the continuity and quality of care that fosters the best interest and well-being of all patients and their families.

Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of practical nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania state license as a licensed practical nurse. Certified in basic CPR.

Wheelchair Van Driver– Full-Time

Provides non-emergency transportation in the wheelchair van. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 21 years of age, Or 3 years driving experience with a clean driving record. High school diploma or equivalent or higher. Maintain a valid CPR and First Aid certification.

Maintain current successful completion at all times in the following programs

Valid PA driver’s license. Must not have been convicted within the last four years of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and within the last two years, has not been convicted of reckless driving, or had a

driver’s license suspended under the point system. Good customer service skills; able to exhibit cooperative communication with other employees, hospital consumers, and outside organizations who utilize CHEMS.

Staff Nurse, RN – ED – Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior ED experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Nurse Extern- Med/Surg — Part-Time

Provides direct patient care encompassing admission, and discharge process, physical hygiene, and treatment intervention within limits of authority. Maintains adherence to patients’ rights. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Must be enrolled in an accredited Registered Nursing School and maintain good academic standing. Must sign and comply with Nurse Extern Scholarship Agreement.

CRNA-Full-Time

Nurse Anesthetist administers general or conduction anesthesia to surgical and obstetrical patients. Observes the conditions of anesthetized patients and takes necessary remedial measures as directed to counteract unfavorable conditions. Notes and relieves postoperative anesthesia effects on patients.

Qualifications:

Graduate from an accredited RN program with current PA license in good standing.

Graduate from Nurse Anesthesia educational program accredited by the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs (COA) or its predecessor

Pass certification examination administered by the Council on Certification of Nurse Anesthetists or its predecessor. Member in good standing of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA), which includes:

NBCRNA Certified.

Current RN licensure

Continuing education credits (40 CE) biennially

Certification that CRNA has been engaged in Anesthesia practice for the two-year period

Verification of absence of mental, physical, or other problems that could interfere with the practice of anesthesia.

Current ACLS; BLS; PALS.

Medical Education Coordinator- Part-Time

Coordinates the day-to-day activities of the residents, interns, and medical students. Assures that all AOA requirements are met for the above.

Qualifications:

High school graduate or equivalent. Computer and word processing skills. Ability to act independently. Associate’s Degree or equivalent in related business/secretarial medical field preferred.

Radiation Therapist – Per-Diem

This position is accountable for administering radiation therapy by exposing specific areas of the patient’s body to prescribed doses of radiation through the application of advanced technical knowledge while maintaining strict attention to patient care. The Radiation Therapist is under the direct supervision of the Cancer Center Nurse Manager and the authority of the Medical Oncologist

Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited radiation therapy program, American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (A.R.R.T.), and licensed by the State Department of Health. Current certification as a radiation therapist. CPR certification.

Radiology Tech – Per-Diem

Operate radiologic equipment to make clinical diagnostic x-ray films as directed by physicians and perform routine diagnostic procedures according to established standards and practices. Additional Coverage needed for AC Valley.

Qualifications:

ARRT Certified, PACS experience, CPR certification

Working Conditions

Subject to electrical and radiant energy hazards. Lifting and positioning of patients. Lifting supplies. Standing, walking most of the day

Housekeeping Aide – Full-Time

Responsible for carrying out all cleaning, following hospital’s policy and procedure manual and all schedules posted, such as empties and cleans all waste receptacles, damp dusts all patient areas, cleans and maintains all bathrooms, spot wall washes, general cleaning of all areas, keep any records of daily work as needed, make beds after cleaning of a discharge or transfer room.

Qualifications:

High school education or equivalent preferred. Some prior commercial housekeeping experience preferred.

Cook – Full -Time

The Cook prepares and cooks breakfast and lunch according to general and special diet menus for patients and employees. Direct contact with dietary employees, and other hospital employees, and occasionally vendors.

Qualifications:

High school graduate or equivalent.

Minimum of 2 years experience of large volume cooking in either a healthcare or education environment.

Clerk/Phlebotomist – Full-Time

Control of outpatient processing within the laboratory and phlebotomy. Possible exposure to infectious body fluids. Much standing, sitting, and bending.

Qualifications:

High school graduate (GED). Actual working experience in a clinical setting to learn proper blood collection techniques desirable. Computer skills for reporting results and answering questions. Good Customer Service skills.

Registration Clerk – Full-Time

Responsible to the Patient Access Department for the accurate and efficient registration of all patients. Responsible to the customer (patients, physicians, staff, and others) for courteous, accurate, and timely service. Responsible to run quality control report and scan missing orders to allow HIM to code in a timely manner.

High school diploma or equivalent education.

Customer Service experience.

PC skills, keyboarding/typing skills, 40 WPM, basic math skills, good verbal communication skills

Must be neat and well-groomed.

Incumbents with course work or experience in medical terminology and/or previous hospital/physician office experience desired.

Applicants with experience in a medical office setting given preference.

