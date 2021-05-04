Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Monroe Township on Tuesday afternoon.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that they received a report of a structure fire at a residence on Neely Road in Monroe Township around 2:16 p.m.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company #1, Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

West Penn Power was also asked to respond to the scene.

Emergency personnel remained at the scene as of 3:25 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

