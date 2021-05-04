Knox Borough Police Chief Submits Resignation

KNOX, Pa. (ETY) – Knox Police Chief Jason Bowen submitted his resignation to borough council on Monday.

His last day as Chief of Police of Knox Borough will be June 20.

Bowen said he made the decision to resign in order to accept a position as a forensic investigator for the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“I think this is going to be a very interesting learning experience and a good path to continue down to further my career,” Bowen told exploreClarion.com.

He noted that he will also be suspending his campaign for the Republican nomination for Forest County Sheriff.

“I have to relocate within a year,” he noted.

“I’m not a quitter, I’m not quitting, because I don’t like to do that, but when this opportunity opened up, I talked to my family about it, and it’s just a really good opportunity.”

He noted that while it is too late to take his name off the ballot, he wants to make sure people in the community understand he won’t be here in the local area to accept the nomination.

“I want to make it clear so people know in advance I’ve accepted this position in Allegheny County. I don’t want anyone to say they didn’t know. I’m not keeping this hushed up. I’m letting everyone know I’m taking this position, and I’ll be putting that on my campaign page, as well. I just had to let the council know first.”

Bowen first started with the Knox Borough Police Department in 2009. He was appointed chief in 2014.

In 2018, he left the department briefly to take a position with the Michigan State Police, but came back a short time later.

He was then promoted back to Chief of Police when former Chief Joab Orr left for a job in Oil City.

Bowen noted that while he is looking forward to the new opportunity, he will miss the Knox community.

“It’s a great community. I told everyone last night that I’m absolutely not leaving because of the community or the people. I’m only leaving because it’s an opportunity to further my career in a specialized area.”

The specialized area is of particular interest to Bowen for more than one reason, as well.

“It’s actually what my son is going to college for right now,” he noted.

“It takes a strong stomach, seeing things we pray most people never have to see.”

Bowen said wherever his career takes him in the future, he’ll take a bit of Knox Borough with him.

“I won’t forget this community. I can’t thank the local community enough for everything they’ve done for me.”

He also noted that while the council will make the decision about who will follow him as the next Chief of Police in Knox Borough, he wants his recommendation to be clear.

“I’m a strong supporter of Nicole Bauer being the next chief in Knox.”

Bauer has been with the Knox Borough Police for about nine months but has ten years of law enforcement experience, including experience with the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department and the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s out of my control, but I’m absolutely in support of her taking over that position,” Bowen said.

