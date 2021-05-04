Knox Man Charged With Indecent Assault of 4-Year-Old Due Back in Court Today

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is facing a hearing today on charges related to the alleged indecent assault of a four-year-old child.

Court documents indicate 21-year-old Garrett Allan Wetzel is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, on the following charges:

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1



– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

The charges stem from an investigation initiated in late 2019.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on December 17, 2019, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a report of an incident involving indecent exposure forwarded by Clarion Children and Youth Services (CYS).

The referral was initiated after a mandated reporter was informed by a four-year-old victim that Garrett Wetzel had shown her his genitals, the complaint states.

The victim was then interviewed and reportedly disclosed that Wetzel had been living with the victim’s family and showed her his genitals while he was taking his pants off in a juvenile family member’s bedroom. The victim said Wetzel was removing his pants to lay in the other juvenile’s bed.

When asked if she believed Wetzel was trying to show her his genitals, the victim initially said “no” and also denied Wetzel making her make contact with his genitals.

The victim was then interviewed again at Western PA Cares for Kids on December 31, 2019.

During the interview, the victim was asked if anyone had ever touched her on her genitals, and she responded that Wetzel had contact with her genitals and buttocks using his hand. She also disclosed having touched Wetzel’s genitals with her hand in his bedroom and several other locations, according to the complaint.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on March 4.

Previous Case of Statutory Sexual Assault

Wetzel is currently serving a minimum of one year less one day confinement up to a maximum of two years less two days confinement in the Clarion County Jail followed by two years of consecutive probation on a second-degree felony Statutory Sexual Assault related to the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.

