Police: Man Dies of Injuries Caused by Fall on Sidewalk in Emlenton

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-lineEMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man died as a result of injuries he sustained when he fell and struck his head on a sidewalk in downtown Emlenton Borough on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:44 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, Franklin-based State Police responded to the 200 block of Main Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County, for a report of a male fall patient who died as a result of his injuries.

Police say an investigation revealed that the victim, identified as a known 64-year-old Emlenton man, lost his balance and struck his head on the concrete sidewalk, causing fatal injuries.

According to police, there is no sign of foul play, and the incident is being investigated as an accidental death.

The victim’s name was not released.

Emlenton Fire Department, Emlenton Ambulance, and the Venango County Coroner also assisted at the scene.


