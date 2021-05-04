Police: Man Dies of Injuries Caused by Fall on Sidewalk in Emlenton

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man died as a result of injuries he sustained when he fell and struck his head on a sidewalk in downtown Emlenton Borough on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:44 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, Franklin-based State Police responded to the 200 block of Main Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County, for a report of a male fall patient who died as a result of his injuries.

Police say an investigation revealed that the victim, identified as a known 64-year-old Emlenton man, lost his balance and struck his head on the concrete sidewalk, causing fatal injuries.

According to police, there is no sign of foul play, and the incident is being investigated as an accidental death.

The victim’s name was not released.

Emlenton Fire Department, Emlenton Ambulance, and the Venango County Coroner also assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.