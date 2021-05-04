Police Release Details of Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash on Route 36

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police have released the details of a tractor-trailer rollover crash that occurred on State Route 36 on Monday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to police, the accident happened around 8:46 a.m. on Monday, May 3, on State Route 36 at its intersection with Railroad Street, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 46-year-old Edward J. Potts, of Johnsonburg, was operating a 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling south on State Route 36 when he drifted over the white fog line on the right side of the road, struck a mailbox, and entered into a culvert.

The truck then traveled approximately 156 feet before striking a utility pole and rolling onto its side.

Potts suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

He was using a seat belt.

The tractor-trailer sustained disabling damage.

Farmington Volunteer Fire Company, Rustler Towing, and Bricen Towing also assisted at the scene.

State Route 36 was closed for over eight hours and reopened shortly after 5:00 p.m.

