Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on Interstate 80 West on Saturday morning.

According to police, the accident happened around 9:49 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, on I-80 westbound near the 70.2 mile-marker, in Clarion Township.

Police say a tractor-trailer was traveling westbound and attempted to change lanes from the right lane into the left lane when it struck a 2012 Acura RDX, operated by 30-year-old Keren T. Sam, of White Plains, New York, with its trailer.

According to police, the driver of the tractor-trailer then failed to stop and continued westbound.

Sam and her passenger, identified as 33-year-old Justin George Kerinsam, of White Plains, New York, were both using seat belts and were not injured.

The Acura sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Leadbetter’s Towing.


