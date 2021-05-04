Say What?!: Gymnast Performs 36 Consecutive One-Handed Backflips

THEMBISA – A South African gymnast broke his own Guinness World Record by performing 36 consecutive one-handed backflips.

Zama Mofokeng, 31, a self-taught gymnast from Thembisa, originally set the Guinness World Record for one-handed backflips in 2017, when he completed 24 of the acrobatic maneuvers in a row with under three seconds in between flips.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.