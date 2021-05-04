Dancer’s Studio Offering Private Vocal & Instrumental Lessons

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dancer’s Studio in downtown Clarion is offering private vocal nd instrumental lessons.

Calling all Little Singers and Musicians! Do you have a student that is starting band or changing instruments next school year and want a head start? Or even just wanting to learn a new instrument or vocal coaching?

The Dancer’s Studio on Main Street Clarion is offering a wide variety of private music lessons!

This Summer:

Dancer’s Studio is offering a unique “Punch Card” lessons system!

What does this mean?

If you have a busy summer and having a specific day and time each week feels like too much of a commitment then you are in luck!

You pay upfront for a total of 5 hours’ worth of lesson time over the summer! Typically this is 10 lessons, thirty minutes each, but you can do hour lessons or a little bit of both. You can have these lessons whenever you’d like throughout this summer starting in June! If you need a more generally consistent time and day you can coordinate with your teacher for this as well.

If after this summer you find you want to keep going we do a regular once-a-week schedule during the fall semester and spring semester as well.

What do we teach?

There are two teachers for Vocal Coaching and one also does instrumental.

Miss Jessie’s vocal coaching lessons consist of improving pitch and tone through the use of warm-up routines and vocal exercises. Students will work on correct breath support, posture, articulation, projection, phrasing, and stamina. The goal is to learn the keys to consistent, comfortable performances.

Miss Sarah’s vocal coaching lessons focus on building basic and proper singing techniques, as well as performance confidence, and simple music theory to allow the student to learn to read the music in which they are learning. Each student’s lesson plan grows and develops with the students’ needs and personal goals.

Miss Sarah also teaches:

Primary* Beginner Instrumental Lessons

Saxophone

Clarinet

Flute

Tuba

Trumpet

Baritone

Bassoon

Piano

Guitar

Ukulele

Supplementary** Beginner Instrumental Lessons

Violin, cello, upright, etc.

French Horn

Trombone

Percussion

Other Double Reed (oboe, english horn)

Intermediate/non-beginner of any instruments listed under primary

Any other instrument!

Ages depend on the instrument. For Piano: as young as five, ukulele: 6, and the rest are generally 8+

Call 814-226-4132 and ask for more specific ages and specific teacher requirements.

*Primary refers to these lessons being your main source of learning for the instrument.

**Supplementary lessons require that you are learning the instrument in an ensemble at school to then be provided with guided lessons- a way to not only ensure you practice but help keep you on the right track with basic technique and practice methods.

Easy registration is available by creating an account using the link below.

https://app.akadadance.com/customer/login?schoolId=AK604330J&c=1

Once you create your account select Summer Session to register. Any questions please email [email protected].

Dancer’s Studio is located at 609 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Please email [email protected] for more information.

