SPONSORED: Summer Employment Opportunities at UFP Parker, LLC
PARKER, Pa. – UFP Parker, LLC is now hiring for both summer and permanent employment.
Summer employment is perfect for college students, graduating seniors, or anyone 18 or older looking to earn a living wage through the summer months, as well as gaining solid work experience. Permanent positions are also available.
There are multiple openings for various skill levels, as well as day and afternoon shifts available.
General Labor stacker positions start at $12 an hour.
Truss Assemblers start at $11 plus a generous production bonus.
Industrial Assemblers start at $12 plus a generous production bonus.
For those interested in the afternoon shift, there is an additional $1.50 an hour shift differential.
Extensive benefits package available for full-time employees working over 60 days.
The UFP Industries family of companies is more than a job, it can truly be a career in the making with FREE programs like our UFP Degree Program Business School. Students receive the equivalent of a Bachelor of Business Administration degree that they would earn from any traditional college or university. Graduates are eligible for all positions within the company where a college degree is required. With this program, you will work at one of our facilities either full or part-time. Since all costs associated with attending school are covered by a scholarship, what you earn is yours.
Tuition and educational assistance are also available for employees working at least 40 hours a week with six months of service. This program provides financial assistance to employees for work-related courses.
Apply online and set up your tour today!
WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS
Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992
Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.