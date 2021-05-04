SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Is Offering New/Mother’s Day Specials
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Mondays and Thursdays mean food, drink, and golf specials at Wanango Country Club!
Wanango Country Club is open seven days a week!
On Monday mornings, you can take advantage of Wanango’s golf special, 18 holes with a cart for just $30. *Must tee off before 1pm.
Also on Mondays they are offering an all you can eat boneless wing buffet from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for $13.99. Starting at 4:00 p.m. and until 8:00 p.m. Bud Light pitchers are just $10.
Wanango Country Club’s special for Thursday is $3.99 tacos all day and $10 Bud Light pitchers from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Wanango Country Club will be hosting a special brunch on Mother’s Day, May 9th.
The price for adults is $27.99; children (four to 10) are $12.99, and children three and under eat for free.
(All prices are subject to PA sales tax, gratuity is appreciated.)
Reservations are highly recommended due to limited seating.
Call 814-676-8133 and use option #3 or e-mail [email protected] for reservations. This event is open to the public.
Brunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The menu includes:
- Stuffed Chicken & Gravy
- Mashed Potatoes
- Redskin O’Brien Potatoes
- Italian Squash & Zucchini
- Bourbon Glazed Pork Loin
- Eggs Benedict
- Scrambled Eggs
- Sweet Chili Honey Glazed Ham
- Fresh Fruit
- Bacon & Sausage
- Dinner Rolls
- Garlic Herb Green Beans
- Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
- Garlic Parmesan Crusted Tilapia
- Danishes & Muffins
- Assorted Salads
- Assorted Desserts
- Pasta Station with Creations by Chef Jeff
- $5 Mimosas and Bloddy Marys
The new 2021 Dinner Menu is HERE!
IPEG League (Open to the Public)- League starts May 6.
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
