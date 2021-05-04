Who’s Hiring in Clarion County
A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.
Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to [email protected] or call 814-297-8004.
FEATURED JOBS
Experienced Automotive Service Technician
4 Your Car Connection
4 Your Car Connection is seeking an experienced automotive service technician.
If you want to be a part of a successful team and take pride in your work, then 4 Your Car Connection might be your answer. They are looking for an experienced mechanic that is honest, hard-working, task-oriented, self-motivated, can work well independently, take direction, and is reliable and responsible.
All suitable candidates must be able to work a full-time work week and be able to handle manual and physical labor. Must have a valid PA Driver’s License and have reliable transportation. A PA Inspection License is required and a High School Diploma or Equivalent is preferred. The ability to work on all makes and models is a plus.
Please send your resume to [email protected] or stop by the facility for an application.
Lot Attendant
4 Your Car Connection
4 Your Car Connection is looking for an individual who is hard-working, task-oriented, self-motivated, reliable, and responsible to fill the position of Lot Attendant.
Applicant must be able to handle manual and physical labor, take direction, and work well independently. This is a part-time position, however, could be a full-time position for the right candidate.
No experience is necessary, 4 Your Car Connection will train the right individual.
A valid PA Driver’s License is preferred.
If you are looking for a position in a fast-paced business and you like working with automobiles, please send your resume to [email protected] or stop by the facility for an application.
Summer Food Crew
County of Venango
The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for three temporary (06/10/21 through 08/27/21) part-time Food Crew positions for the state food/summer playground program.
This position involves working 25 hours per week at $8.60/hr.
Qualifications:
High school graduate; valid PA driver’s license. No prior work experience is required.
Applications and program objectives are available by contacting Human Resources at the Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323.
Completed applications should be returned to the same address no later than 05/17/21 by 4:00 p.m. Call 814-432-9551 or email [email protected] for more information. EOE M/F/D/V
RNs, LPNs and CNAs
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network of Oil City is hiring for a variety of clinical positions!
They have a variety of shifts and scheduling options available.
Clinical Openings: RNs, LPNs, Certified Nurse’s Aides
Don’t forget to ask us about their sign-on bonuses for select positions!
About Presbyterian SeniorCare Network:
At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, their standards of care have never been higher. They are looking to hire new compassionate team members to join their team to help in making aging easier® for all of their patients and residents. If you’re looking for a meaningful career, consider a position with them. During these unprecedented times, the Greatest Generation deserves a great act of love and their compassionate team members are ready to welcome you.
What is offered at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network
- Medical, Dental, Vision
- Company-paid life insurance for full-time employees
- Employee Referral Bonuses
- Recognition Program
- Free Parking
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Person-centered onboarding
- A rewarding career with an opportunity to make a difference
APPLY NOW! www.careersatsrcare.org
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network is an equal opportunity employer.
Full-Time Teller
Clarion County Community Bank
Clarion County Community Bank is currently seeking a full-time Teller to join their Clarion Team.
A successful candidate should have excellent communication/organizational skills, strong attention to detail, and the ability to respond in a professional manner to any customer inquiries and/or requests. Candidates must be a team player and have a flexible schedule.
Job Requirements: Previous banking experience recommended, but not required. Customer service, sales experience, and teller transaction processing experience are preferred.
Resumes must be received by 05/14/2021 at Clarion County Community Bank, Attn: Branch Manager, 333 Main Street, Clarion PA 16214 or email to [email protected]
EEO Statement:
Clarion County Community Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer of women, minorities, protected veterans, and individuals with disabilities. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment, without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation, veteran status, or marital status.
Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/D/V
YMCA Hiring Seasonal and Year-Round Employees
Scenic Rivers YMCA
CLARION, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA is hiring seasonal and year-round employees for their Oil City, Camp Coffman, and Clarion locations. All positions will be open until filled. Apply immediately.
SUMMER DAY CAMP – YMCA Camp Coffman
The YMCA is hiring to provide leadership and guidance to youth ages 6-12 throughout the summer. Training begins in May. Summer Camp is held for 12 weeks. Scheduling is Monday through Friday. Camp is open 6 am to 6 pm; shifts may vary in that time frame. Dependable, responsible, caring, and energetic individuals are needed.
SUMMER DAY CAMP BUS DRIVER
The YMCA is seeking a part-time summer bus driver to transport children to and from YMCA Summer Day Camp at Camp Coffman utilizing the YMCA’s 30 passenger (or less) bus. License must include a CDL passenger stamp.
FARM CAMP ACTIVITIES DIRECTOR
The YMCA is seeking a part-time seasonal Farm Camp Activities Director to work with children on agricultural and animal related farm projects while they visit the Y Farm in Fertigs, PA. Knowledge and experience working with children is required. Interest or education in farming, agriculture, animal care and related activities is necessary.
SUMMER DAY CAMP COUNSELORS
Leads a group of children in many outdoor activities throughout the day. Must be 18+. Must have experience working with children, enjoy the outdoors, good moral character, patience, strong leadership qualities and have reliable transportation.
Counselors may apply through Keystone Smiles Americorps or the YMCA.
CAMP HANDS
The YMCA is seeking part-time Camp Hands for the summer season. Assists in activities planned by Camp Counselors. Must have leadership skills, ability to guide youth, patience, enthusiasm, enjoy working with children, and enjoy the outdoors while assisting in a variety activities.
CAMP COOK
The YMCA is seeking a part-time Summer Day Camp Cook to provide breakfast and dinner to campers. Experience or interest in cooking simple meals is required.
Positive role models should apply to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 by May 10, 2021. Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources and at the Clarion County YMCA and Oil City YMCA. Applications can be dropped of at the YMCA or mailed.
SEASONAL SUMMER GROUNDS & MAINTENANCE – YMCA Camp Coffman
LIFEGUARDS/SWIM INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA
The YMCA is seeking Lifeguards and Swim Instructors to work at the Clarion County YMCA. Current lifeguard certification, CPR and First Aid are required. Position is open to ages 16+.
For more information, please contact Katie Neely, Program and Aquatics Director, at the Clarion County YMCA at [email protected] Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.
GROUP EXERCISE INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA & Oil City YMCA
The YMCA is hiring fresh new faces to teach Group Exercise Classes at our Oil City and Clarion branches. Classes are based on experience and instructor interest. Class times are flexible.
To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Katie Roth by email at [email protected] To apply in Clarion, contact Branch Director, Jesse Kelley by email at [email protected]
MEMBERSHIP REPRESENTATIVE – Clarion County YMCA
NIGHTTIME CLEANING STAFF – Clarion County YMCA
The Clarion County YMCA is hiring part-time Night Cleaning Staff to work from approximately 9:00 pm to 2:00 am Monday through Friday, with occasional weekend work. Apply in person, or print an application and drop off at the YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA. Applications can be mailed or emailed to Henry Sherman, [email protected]
WELLNESS COORDINATOR – Clarion County YMCA
The Clarion County YMCA is hiring part-time WELLNESS COORDINATOR. This is currently a part-time position with maximum of 28 hours per week, with possibility of full-time 35-40 hours per week based on job performance and future growth. Applications (cover letter and resume) may be submitted to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director at [email protected] Application deadline: accepting applications immediately until position is filled.
SENIOR EXERCISE INSTRUCTOR – Clarion County YMCA
The Clarion County YMCA is hiring an Exercise Instructor to teach senior/active older adult wellness classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Class times and types are flexible. Applications may be submitted to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director at [email protected] Application deadline: accepting applications immediately until position is filled.
Applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources or apply in person at the YMCA. Printable applications are available HERE.
BUILDING MONITOR – Oil City YMCA
The Oil City YMCA is hiring a part-time Building Monitor to supervise the general operation of the building at night and on weekends. Interested applicants must enjoy working with children and youth, be outgoing and friendly, and have supervisory skills.
Apply in person, or via Facebook, to Max Krepps, Youth Sports Director, Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301. Applications are available online at www.oilcityymca.org/resources. Applications can be mailed, dropped off, or emailed to [email protected]
GROUP EXERCISE INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA & Oil City YMCA
The YMCA is hiring fresh new faces to teach Group Exercise Classes at our Oil City and Clarion branches. Classes are based on experience and instructor interest. Class times are flexible.
To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Katie Roth by email at [email protected] To apply in Clarion, contact Branch Director, Jesse Kelley by email at [email protected]
Mechanic
Busy Clarion garage
A busy Clarion garage is seeking excellent mechanic.
Candidate must possess general mechanical knowledge, PA Inspection license, be reliable, self-motivated, team-oriented, and personable.
Wage based on experience.
Please send a resume with 2 related job references and years of training and work in the mechanical field to [email protected]
Zoning/Code Enforcement Officer
Cranberry Township, Venango county
Cranberry Township, Venango county is in search of a Zoning/Code Enforcement Officer.
This position is responsible for enforcing all Cranberry Township codes and ordinances, issuing permits, working with township and county planning commissions, testifying at hearings, and attending workshops & seminars as necessary.
Applicants should have a minimum of two years of post-secondary education, exceptional communication and organizational skills, computer proficiency, and sound reasoning ability. Preferred candidates would have experience in municipal government, law enforcement, permitting, and planning, and/or construction development.
Interested applicants can mail a cover letter, resume with references, and salary requirements by May 14, 2021, to Cranberry Township, 3726 State Route 257, and PO Box 378, Seneca, PA 16346.
Please put Zoning/ Code Enforcement Officer on the envelope.
EOE
Optician
Laurel Eye Clinic
The Laurel Eye Clinic has a full-time career opportunity available for an outgoing, motivated Optician with excellent customer service skills.
The position will be based out of the Grove City and Seneca offices but may provide occasional coverage at other offices, as well.
Prior optical or retail sales experience is preferred.
Job duties would include all aspects of patient fit and adjustment for glasses, insurance eligibility verification and interpretation, and inventory management.
A full benefits package including travel expense reimbursement is provided along with a competitive wage.
Interested candidates may send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected] https://www.laureleye.com/eye-doctor/careers/
EOE
Many Careers at Clarion Hospital
Butler Health System/Clarion Hospital
Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.
Paramedic – Full-Time/ Per-Diem
Provides emergency and non‑emergency treatment and transportation in the pre-hospital and inter-hospital environments at the advanced life support level. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community.
Qualifications:
Minimum of 21 years of age. High school diploma or equivalent or higher. Valid PA Paramedic Certification. Maintain current successful course completion at all times in the following programs: Basic Cardiac Life Support; Advanced Cardiac Life Support; Pediatric Advanced Life Support; International Trauma Life Support; Emergency Vehicle Operators Course. Valid PA driver’s license. Must not have been convicted within the last four (4) years of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and within the last two (2) years, has not been convicted of reckless driving, or had a driver’s license suspended under the point system. HAZMAT R&I training within one (1) year of the date of employment. Meet all additional requirements as identified by the PA Department of Health. Good customer service skills; able to exhibit cooperative communication with other employees, hospital consumers, and outside organizations who utilize CHEMS.
Medical Technologist – Per-Diem
Performs test procedures on patient specimens in a timely, accurate manner without supervision.
Qualifications:
Requires a four-year bachelor’s degree with a major in Medical Technology or a four-year degree in a life science, in which case certification from an accredited training program (American Society for Clinical Pathology or American Medical Technologists) is required.
Will consider a Medical Lab Technician who has completed a certified training program (American Society for Clinical Pathology) if eligible to sit for MT registry.
Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – Full-Time
The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.
Qualifications:
Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior Med/Surg experience.
Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.
Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – Full-Time
The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital’s mission statement, vision statement, and values.
Qualifications:
Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior ICU experience.
Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.
Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist –Full-Time/Per-Diem
Provide respiratory therapy and PFT to patients as ordered by physicians according to established standards and practices. Also instruction of subordinate staff members and assist in continuing education programs.
Qualifications:
Graduate of an accredited program in respiratory therapy. CRT is required; RRT is preferred.
Polysomnographic Tech – Per-Diem
The Polysomnographic Tech is responsible for sleep evaluation, testing and scoring of patients, and providing guidance/training to the Sleep Lab Tech Trainee positions.
Qualifications:
Respiratory background and/or sleep lab experience preferred
Certified in basic CPR and BCLS
Effective verbal and written communication skills and appropriate social skills
Ability to teach others is helpful
Staff Nurse, RN – Surgicare/PACU – Full -Time
The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital’s mission statement, vision statement, and values.
Qualifications:
Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Experienced RN with a current Pennsylvania State License in good standing. At least 3 years Med/Surg RN experience. Certified in basic CPR and ACLS. Ability to take call and cross-train to SPU. Previous experience preferred.
LPN – Swing Bed/Rehab – Full-Time
Under the direction of a Registered Nurse, the LPN will provide direct patient care, meeting both psychological and physical needs of the patients in accordance with physicians’ orders, AOA, OSHA, nursing and department policies. The LPN fulfills these duties to contribute to the continuity and quality of care that fosters the best interest and well-being of all patients and their families.
Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.
Qualifications:
Graduate of a State Board approved program of practical nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania state license as a licensed practical nurse. Certified in basic CPR.
Wheelchair Van Driver– Full-Time
Provides non-emergency transportation in the wheelchair van. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community.
Qualifications:
Minimum of 21 years of age, Or 3 years driving experience with a clean driving record. High school diploma or equivalent or higher. Maintain a valid CPR and First Aid certification.
Maintain current successful completion at all times in the following programs
Valid PA driver’s license. Must not have been convicted within the last four years of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and within the last two years, has not been convicted of reckless driving, or had a
driver’s license suspended under the point system. Good customer service skills; able to exhibit cooperative communication with other employees, hospital consumers, and outside organizations who utilize CHEMS.
Staff Nurse, RN – ED – Full-Time
The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.
Qualifications:
Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior ED experience.
Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.
Nurse Extern- Med/Surg — Part-Time
Provides direct patient care encompassing admission, and discharge process, physical hygiene, and treatment intervention within limits of authority. Maintains adherence to patients’ rights. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.
Qualifications:
Must be enrolled in an accredited Registered Nursing School and maintain good academic standing. Must sign and comply with Nurse Extern Scholarship Agreement.
CRNA-Full-Time
Nurse Anesthetist administers general or conduction anesthesia to surgical and obstetrical patients. Observes the conditions of anesthetized patients and takes necessary remedial measures as directed to counteract unfavorable conditions. Notes and relieves postoperative anesthesia effects on patients.
Qualifications:
Graduate from an accredited RN program with current PA license in good standing.
Graduate from Nurse Anesthesia educational program accredited by the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs (COA) or its predecessor
Pass certification examination administered by the Council on Certification of Nurse Anesthetists or its predecessor. Member in good standing of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA), which includes:
NBCRNA Certified.
Current RN licensure
Continuing education credits (40 CE) biennially
Certification that CRNA has been engaged in Anesthesia practice for the two-year period
Verification of absence of mental, physical, or other problems that could interfere with the practice of anesthesia.
Current ACLS; BLS; PALS.
Medical Education Coordinator- Part-Time
Coordinates the day-to-day activities of the residents, interns, and medical students. Assures that all AOA requirements are met for the above.
Qualifications:
High school graduate or equivalent. Computer and word processing skills. Ability to act independently. Associate’s Degree or equivalent in related business/secretarial medical field preferred.
Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – Full-Time
The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.
Qualifications:
Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior Med/Surg experience.
Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.
Radiation Therapist – Per-Diem
This position is accountable for administering radiation therapy by exposing specific areas of the patient’s body to prescribed doses of radiation through the application of advanced technical knowledge while maintaining strict attention to patient care. The Radiation Therapist is under the direct supervision of the Cancer Center Nurse Manager and the authority of the Medical Oncologist
Qualifications:
Graduation from an accredited radiation therapy program, American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (A.R.R.T.), and licensed by the State Department of Health. Current certification as a radiation therapist. CPR certification.
Radiology Tech – Per-Diem
Operate radiologic equipment to make clinical diagnostic x-ray films as directed by physicians and perform routine diagnostic procedures according to established standards and practices. Additional Coverage needed for AC Valley.
Qualifications:
ARRT Certified, PACS experience, CPR certification
Working Conditions
Subject to electrical and radiant energy hazards. Lifting and positioning of patients. Lifting supplies. Standing, walking most of the day
Housekeeping Aide – Full-Time
Responsible for carrying out all cleaning, following hospital’s policy and procedure manual and all schedules posted, such as empties and cleans all waste receptacles, damp dusts all patient areas, cleans and maintains all bathrooms, spot wall washes, general cleaning of all areas, keep any records of daily work as needed, make beds after cleaning of a discharge or transfer room.
Qualifications:
High school education or equivalent preferred. Some prior commercial housekeeping experience preferred.
Cook – Full -Time
The Cook prepares and cooks breakfast and lunch according to general and special diet menus for patients and employees. Direct contact with dietary employees, and other hospital employees, and occasionally vendors.
Qualifications:
High school graduate or equivalent.
Minimum of 2 years experience of large volume cooking in either a healthcare or education environment.
Clerk/Phlebotomist – Full-Time
Control of outpatient processing within the laboratory and phlebotomy. Possible exposure to infectious body fluids. Much standing, sitting, and bending.
Qualifications:
High school graduate (GED). Actual working experience in a clinical setting to learn proper blood collection techniques desirable. Computer skills for reporting results and answering questions. Good Customer Service skills.
Registration Clerk – Full-Time
Responsible to the Patient Access Department for the accurate and efficient registration of all patients. Responsible to the customer (patients, physicians, staff, and others) for courteous, accurate, and timely service. Responsible to run quality control report and scan missing orders to allow HIM to code in a timely manner.
High school diploma or equivalent education.
Customer Service experience.
PC skills, keyboarding/typing skills, 40 WPM, basic math skills, good verbal communication skills
Must be neat and well-groomed.
Incumbents with course work or experience in medical terminology and/or previous hospital/physician office experience desired.
Applicants with experience in a medical office setting given preference.
Equal Opportunity Employer
Internal Staff Job Applications are available on the Forms drive in Word. Completed applications should be given directly to the Department Hiring Manager.
External Applicant Job Applications are available at the front desk, in Human Resources, and online at www.clarionhospital.org. All completed applications should be given to Human Resources.
Industrial Assemblers Wanted
UFP Parker, LLC
UFP Parker, LLC is expanding the Industrial Department at their Parker facility and is looking to add qualified individuals to their growing team.
What is an Industrial Assembler?
Industrial Assemblers use a variety of tools including but not limited to drills, saws, and pneumatic nailers to safely build quality items such as pallets, crates, and shipping boxes.
Pay starts at $12.00 (plus generous production bonus) and will be adjusted accordingly upon 45-day performance raise review. Reviews are based on 3 things: Attitude, Ability, and Attendance. Your raise is up to YOU!
Benefits include:
- Multiple bonus programs and discounts
- Tuition and Education Assistance
- Free UFP Degree School
Paid Holidays and Supplemental Quality of Life upon hire.
At 60 days-
- Medical, dental, and vision
- 401k profit sharing
- Life insurance
- Short-term disability insurance
- 40 hours unpaid vacation
Paid vacation and stock purchase option at one year of service.
If you are interested in joining our team of Industrial Assemblers please click on the following link: https://bit.ly/3apbuZ1
You can apply online to any open position at www.ufpi.com/careers.
Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992
Walk-in applications can be taken at our Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.
Forklift Operator
UFP Parker, LLC
UFP Parker, LLC has multiple openings for experienced Forklift Operators in both their Parker and Shippenville locations.
Pay starts at $13.00 ($1.50 more an hour differential for afternoon shift) and will be adjusted accordingly upon 45-day performance raise review. Reviews are based on 3 things: Attitude, Ability, and Attendance. Your raise can be significant and is up to YOU!
Benefits include:
- Multiple bonus programs and discounts
- Tuition and Education Assistance
- Free UFP Degree School
Paid Holidays and Supplemental Quality of Life upon hire.
At 60 days-
- Medical, Dental and Vision
- 401k Profit Sharing
- Life Insurance
- Short-Term Disability Insurance
- 40 hours Un-paid Vacation
Paid Vacation and Stock Purchase Option at one year of service.
If you are interested in any of these positions, please follow the links below.
Shippenville Day Shift
https://bit.ly/32DpHxb
Parker-Mill Day Shift
https://bit.ly/2P8weg3
Afternoon Shift
https://bit.ly/3dEpT5z
Parker-Residential Afternoon Shift
https://bit.ly/3v9KUeh
Parker-Shipping Afternoon Shift
https://bit.ly/3v9KUeh
You can apply online to any open position at www.ufpi.com/careers.
Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992
Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.
Class A and B CDL Drivers
DTA
DTA located in Kennerdell, Pa., has an immediate need for Class A and B CDL Drivers.
DTA furnishes bulk transportation solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential projects throughout western Pennsylvania and surrounding regions. They move freight for power generation, heavy highway, steel, oil and gas, commercial construction, and other industries with dedicated or spot service. Their experienced staff works with each customer to secure the smartest transportation solutions for each assignment.
A modern fleet of Peterbilt tri-axle dumps and tractors, combined with an array of trailers, provide reliable and flexible hauling services. Strategically located near Route I-80 and I-79 in Kennerdell, PA, DTA has quick access to many different opportunities.
Requirements:
- Valid CDL
- -Clean MVR
- -Capability to Pass Drug Test
- -Stable Work History
- -At Least 25 Years of Age
- -Minimum Two Years of Driving Experience
Benefits Include:
- Late Model Equipment
- Good Pay
- Home Every Night
- Health, Vision, Dental, and Life Insurance
- 401(k) Program
- Safety Awards
For more information, please call Human Resources at 724-368-8040 or visit http://www.dtalp.com/careers/.
Multiple Positions at Allegheny Grille
Allegheny Grille
Allegheny Grille is looking to add some people to their team!!
They are hiring for the following positions:
- bartender
- server
- hostess
- prep
- hotline cooks
- salad
- dishwasher
Stop in to apply or apply online!!!
https://www.alleghenygrille.com/
Weekend Assembler
Beverage-Air
Beverage-Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!
As an Assembler (3 days/12 hours, Friday- Sunday), you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. You will receive 40 hours of pay per week for 36 hours of work; 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 84 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!
What You’ll Do:
- Work within a team to assemble components or entire units
- Perform varied tasks
- Conduct quality inspections on parts and products
- Prepare finished products for shipment
- Maintain a clean and orderly work area
What You Bring:
- High school diploma or equivalent (preferred)
- Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate
- Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference
- Manual dexterity – you work well with your hands
- Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods
- Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”
- Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon
- Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder
Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.
Job Type: Full-time
Starting Pay: $13.50 per hour
Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.
https://beverage-air.com/application/
Picker, Packer, Shipper and Project Manager
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Picker/Packer
Oil City – 1st shift
- Receive orders
- Pick orders from inventory
- Pack orders for shipping
$9.00/hr. 45-day temporary to permanent, $9.50 after 45 days
Call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Shipper/Packer
Franklin – 1st shift
- Count finished product for order
- Mark material with proper labeling
- Examine product to make sure meets quality standards
- Package material for Shipping
$10.50/hr, 90 days temp to permanent
Call 814-437-2148 or resumes to [email protected]
Project Manager
Mercer County – 1st shift
- Competitive Wage
- Full-time
- Understand and reinforce aftermarket sales
- Manage daily activities to make sure project completion and quality standards are being met
- Scheduling
- Work with both clients and suppliers
- Make sure all business value are being upheld by all employees
- Qualified candidates would have prior management experience and some knowledge of injection, extrusion and blow molding
Call 814-437-2184 or resumes to [email protected]
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
Full-Time Mechanic
Dubrook
Dubrook is now hiring full-time mechanics at their Clarion, Dubois, Saint Marys, and Butler locations.
Pay rates up to $23.00 per hour based on experience and skill set.
Benefits available include healthcare, PTO, and 401K.
Please contact the main office at 1-844-DUBROOK for more information.
Housing Inspector/Maintenance Tech
County of Venango
The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a Housing Inspector/Maintenance Tech ($12.01/hr.) position.
Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. They provide, to full-time employees, employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental, and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.
Successful candidates will work with Venango County to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.
All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request.
All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 04/28/21. Late applications will not be considered.
Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.
Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V
Full-Time Secretary Position
Union School District
Union School District is seeking interested candidates for a full-time secretary.
Excellent phone communication, interpersonal and organizational skills; prior secretarial experience and proficiency with MS Word, MS Excel, and computer knowledge required.
Must be able to multitask and work independently. Preferred knowledge of Student Management Systems and Electronic Calendars.
Please submit Resume, General Employment Application, letter of intent, current, within one year, Act 34 Criminal History Background Check, Act 151 Child Abuse Record Check, and Act 114 FBI fingerprint report to:
Dr. John Kimmel, Supt.
354 Baker St., Ste. 2
Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
General Employment Application can be obtained at www.unionsd.net.
Union School District is an EOE.
Teachers
Keystone School District
Keystone School District anticipates openings for a High School Social Studies Teacher as well as a Temporary Kindergarten Teacher.
The temporary kindergarten teacher position is expected to last 1 year.
Both positions begin with the 2021-2022 school year.
Interested applicants should send a Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three (3) Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114, 151 background clearances, and 168 disclosure forms to:
Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent
Keystone School District
451 Huston Avenue
Knox, PA 16232
Deadline: May 7, 2021
Residential Program Worker
Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania
Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania’s Residential Program is looking to hire energetic Residential Program Workers to join their team.
Job Location: Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA
Position Type: Full-Time 40 hour/Part-Time 32 hour
Salary: $12.00 an hour
Description:
Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania is a non-profit organization providing programs and services to individuals with disabilities and other special needs. They are celebrating their 101rst anniversary and are proud of their history! Full-time positions come with a benefits package with health care valued at $6,000. Part-time positions come with healthcare and a retirement savings plan.
Qualifications-Direct Support Professional:
- High School diploma or GED equivalent required.
- Prior experience working with individuals with disabilities preferred. Great patience and a true desire to connect with others are keys to success in our programs.
- Upon hire, successful completion of Medication Administration Test required.
- Current valid Pennsylvania driver’s license and acceptable driving record obtained through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation required.
- Acceptable Child Abuse Clearance and Criminal Record Check required.
- Passing of physical examination and TB required.
Job Summary-Direct Support Professional:
Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania operates three community residential homes (Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA) which are staffed 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. Their staff provides direct care and a safe, secure and supportive living environment in which individuals with intellectual and/or physical disabilities will learn to live and function as independently as possible within the community. Various shifts are available.
Why Work For Easterseals?
- They have a great team of people who care and it shows!
- Full-time positions come with regular hours, health, dental, vision, and ancillary insurances, paid time off, and eligibility for their retirement plan. Part-time positions working 32 hours come with health care and a retirement savings plan. The hourly rate is $13-13.50 with a $3,000 sign-on bonus!!!
If you are interested in working for a quality organization helping others grow in their lives and abilities, please consider applying for this position!
Easterseals is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer.
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, age, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, use of medical marijuana, or protected Veteran status.
Interested applicants can email their resume to [email protected]
Electrician
Clark Electric
Clark Electric located in Clarion, PA is seeking an experienced electrician to fill a full-time position.
They offer a great work environment and competitive wages.
Clark Electric offers electrical services to commercial establishments and residential homes in Clarion and surrounding areas.
If interested in joining their team please email resumes and references to [email protected] or call 814-226-6100 for information.
Full-Time Terminal Assistant
Bennett Truck Transport
Start a new career with Bennett Truck Transport in Shippenville, PA.
They are looking for an outgoing individual that will complement their already award-winning terminal. Bennett Truck Transport has been in the transportation business for 47 years, opening its doors in 1974.
A successful candidate would be a team player and work well with their corporate office, other terminal agents, drivers, factories, permitting services. Experience is welcomed, but Bennett Truck Transport will train the right person they think will make the best addition to their company. The candidate that accepts the position will be crossed trained in multiple tasks.
The following job skills are required:
Bennett Truck Transport offers full benefits with full-time positions, vacation, and sick time after a probation period. Wages for this position will be discussed at the time of interviews.
Please send resumes to Jackie Wright, [email protected] to be considered for this position.
Full-Time Terminal Assistant
Bennett Truck Transport
Start a new career with Bennett Truck Transport in Shippenville, PA.
They are looking for an outgoing individual that will complement their already award-winning terminal. Bennett Truck Transport has been in the transportation business for 47 years, opening its doors in 1974.
A successful candidate would be a team player and work well with their corporate office, other terminal agents, drivers, factories, permitting services. Experience is welcomed, but Bennett Truck Transport will train the right person they think will make the best addition to their company. The candidate that accepts the position will be crossed trained in multiple tasks.
The following job skills are required:
Bennett Truck Transport offers full benefits with full-time positions, vacation, and sick time after a probation period. Wages for this position will be discussed at the time of interviews.
Please send resumes to Jackie Wright, [email protected] to be considered for this position.
Maintenance & Groundskeeper
Kalyumet Camping & Cabins and Kalyumet Fore Fun
Kalyumet Camping & Cabins and Kalyumet Fore Fun are looking for a maintenance and groundskeeper.
To apply, please call 814-744-9622 or email [email protected] to request an application or to set up an in-person or Zoom interview.
A competitive hourly rate is offered.
Director, Residential Programs and Services
Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania
Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania’s Residential Program is looking to hire a Director of Residential Programs and Services to join their team.
Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania is a non-profit organization providing programs and services to individuals both with and without special needs.
JOB SUMMARY
The Director, Franklin Residential Programs and Services is responsible for the operation of 3 group homes for individuals with intellectual disabilities. This includes meeting all state and funding regulations, overseeing the supervision of 25 staff, the development of short and long-term goals for the division, fiscal accountability and budgeting, marketing of programs and services, some development and fundraising, and operation of the Erie Photo License Center. This is an upper-level management position that requires residential program management experience, knowledge of the state Mental Health/ID system, and the 6400 regulations. Other key areas of expertise include administration, human resource management, fiscal accountability, building community relationships, and development.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Master’s degree with a minimum of two years’ experience in the human services field required; OR
- Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of four years’ experience in the human services field required. Prior supervisory experience required.
- Knowledge of MH/ID system required.
- Current valid PA driver’s license and acceptable driving record obtained through the PA Department of Transportation required.
- FBI Clearance required if not a continuous resident of PA for three years prior to employment with Easterseals.
- Acceptable Criminal Record Check required.
- Acceptable Child Abuse History Clearance required.
- Passing of physical examination and TB required.
HOURS/BENEFITS
The Director is a full-time, exempt position M-F 8 am-5 pm, 40 hours per week with one-hour unpaid lunch. The position comes with an excellent benefits package valued at an additional $6K per year (health, dental and vision coverage, retirement savings plan, paid time off, life and disability insurance.)
WHY WORK FOR US?
Easterseals is a national organization with a history of providing specialized services for over 100 years. If you are looking for a great career opportunity where you make your mark, grow our program and create a culture of engagement, please consider this opportunity.
Easterseals is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer.
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, age, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, use of medical marijuana, or protected Veteran status.
Interested applicants can email their resume to: [email protected]
Full-Time Road Maintenance Person
Monroe Township, Clarion County
Monroe Township, Clarion County is currently in search of a Full-time Road Maintenance person.
Competitive wage and benefits. CDL and ability to operate road equipment preferred.
Please send or present your resume and qualifications to
Monroe Township Office
17956 Route 68
Sligo PA 16255
Monroe Township is an equal opportunity employer.
Laborers Needed
Stitt’s Nursery and Landscaping
Stitt’s Nursery and Landscaping, located in Leeper, PA is in immediate need of laborers to join their uniformed team providing premiere services in landscaping, mowing, lawn installation, Parking Lot Sweeping, and Snow Plowing.
Monday – Friday, 40 Hour work week with possible overtime.
Starting wage of $14.00/ hr
Driver’s License required
WILLING TO TRAIN!!
CONTACT TIM @ 814-744-8664 or [email protected]
Veterans’ Affairs Director
County of Venango
The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a full-time Veterans’ Affairs Director (40 hrs./wk.) to work within the Venango County Veterans’ Affairs Office.
Required Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in human services or related field; training in management and benefit administration preferred. Veteran’s status and some knowledge of veteran benefits required; applied computer knowledge/training also required. Must have at least two years of experience in counseling or administrative services. Experience may substitute for a degree.
Position benefits include fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee as well as participation in the county-defined benefit pension program and more.
Applications may be obtained online by visiting www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process or in-person at the Venango County Human Resources Department located at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.
Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 by 4:00 PM. For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected] EOE M/F D/V
Full and Part-Time Corrections Officers
County of Venango
Start a new career in Corrections at Venango County Prison today!
The County is currently accepting applications for new full-time and part-time Corrections Officers.
Applicants must be a resident of Pennsylvania and possess a valid PA Driver’s License and have obtained their high school diploma or GED.
No experience is necessary and all training will be provided on the job and through attendance at the Corrections Academy.
Full-time positions include medical, dental, vision, and life insurance at no cost to the employee. Many additional benefits are available, including two weeks of paid vacation following the completion of one year of service in addition to multiple paid holidays and paid sick leave at the completion of the probation period.
Applications may be obtained by visiting www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process or in-person at the Venango County Human Resources Department located at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.
Completed applications should be returned to the same address no later than Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 by 4:00 PM. For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected] EOE M/F D/V
Multiple Positions at Webco Industries
Webco Industries
Webco Industries will be conducting open interviews for General Plant Production, Maintenance Technicians, Controls Technician, Tooling Technician!
Date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Time: 8:00 am – Noon
Location: Cranberry Mall (old JC Penney’s space), 6945 US-322, Cranberry, PA 16319
Minimum requirements:
Webco’s benefits package includes health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities; profit sharing; prescription safety glasses; and free uniforms.
For more information and a complete list of openings visit: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs?clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744
CDL A Flat and Van Drivers
Klapec Trucking Co.
Klapec Trucking company in Reno is now hiring CDL A Flat and Van Drivers.
During these times of uncertainty, one thing is for certain KTC is driving strong!
Business is growing and so are they.
Join them for the opportunity to earn up to 40% with balanced home time hauling dedicated regional freight from the local area. Opportunity includes a complete benefits package, quality equipment, and driver-friendly atmosphere. Make your career at KTC. Become a part of their team of busy van and flat CDL A drivers and take control of your future.
Apply online:
KlapecTrucking.com
888-8-KLAPEC
Klapec Trucking Co.
1643 Allegheny Blvd
Reno, PA 16343
Customer Service Reps
DB’s Smokin’ BBQ
DB’s Smokin’ BBQ is looking for great customer service reps for their team.
There are several openings at the Lucinda location and even more opportunities at their new Dubois location coming soon.
Earn up to $10/hr PLUS TIPS. This is a great opportunity! Previous experience is preferred but not required.
Multiple Positions at Roser Technologies, Inc
Roser Technologies, Inc
Local Service and Manufacturing Facility is seeking to fill numerous full-time positions across a wide range of departments in Titusville and Pleasantville, PA.
Qualified Applicant must be mechanically inclined and efficient with common tools/machinery. Applicants must possess strong reasoning ability as well as judgment, planning, and organizational skills. All positions require a full range of motion and the ability to stand and occasionally lift/move 50lbs. Applicants must be able to follow work instructions, company procedures, and blueprints/diagrams.
Punctuality and Dependability a must – 5 days per week – 8 hours per day & overtime when required. Position requires open communication with supervisors, co-workers, and management. Specific vision abilities require close, distance and color vision, peripheral and depth perception.
The following full-time positions are available at this time:
Assembly/General Labor, all shifts – Mechanical work experience preferred. Applicants must be proficient with common tools and equipment.
CNC Machinist, all shifts – Minimum 3 years machining experience or relevant training/education. Currently hiring machinists for lathes, horizontal boring mills, and vertical boring mills.
Welder, all shifts – Minimum 3 years welding experience or relevant training/education. Currently hiring welders for sub-arc overlay process as well as general welding, cutting, and fabrication.
Quality Inspector, swing shift/on-call – Minimum 3 years inspection experience or relevant training/education. Applicants must possess the ability to use common inspection equipment including micrometers, calipers, and bore gauges. Preferred applicants will be familiar with ISO 9001:2015 quality system requirements as well as Ultrasonic Inspection.
Competitive compensation based on experience/qualifications including Health, Vision, and Dental Insurance as well as 401K.
Interested applicants can submit a resume or request an application at [email protected]
Lead Carpenter and Helpers
Eric Kerr Contracting
Eric Kerr Contracting has an immediate opening for a lead carpenter and helpers to perform service in the manufactured housing industry.
- Travel required with plenty of home time
- Clean driving record required
- We provide company truck, hotel, and daily per diem
- Sign on bonus available to the right candidates
For more info call (814) 319-8036 or email resume to [email protected]
Heavy Haul Coordinator
Barber Trucking
Barber Trucking currently has an exciting career opportunity available as a full-time Heavy Haul Coordinator, based out of it’s Brookville, PA terminal.
Barber Trucking is a family-owned and operated company headquartered in Brookville, Pennsylvania. Their company has been in operation for over 35 years and they pride themselves in delivering exceptional service to their customers.
This mid-level position will require a very detail-oriented individual.
Some responsibilities of the position are as follows:
- Dispatch specialized drivers/carriers to meet customer specific shipping requirements.
- Identify, contact, & screen carriers for transportation of freight.
- Manage all aspects in regard to specialized transportation customers, including but not limited to permits, directions, appointments, contracts, schedule changes.
- Research and develop new customers as needed, as well as contact current customers for new business opportunities.
- Manage all dispatching aspects in regard to drivers, including but not limited to load information, directions, parking availability; as well as interpret and address any issues and problems they may encounter.
- Manage stressful situations in a professional manner.
- Provide rotating coverage of after-hours phone support.
To be considered for this position you must have:
- Excellent self-management skills
- Be detail-oriented and organized
- Have the ability to work in a fast-paced and constantly changing atmosphere
- Be proficient at multi-tasking
- Have strong computer skills (including Microsoft Office & website navigation)
Experience in the trucking industry & database skills is preferred, but not necessary.
At Barber Trucking, they pride themselves on providing a safe and stable work environment for their employees. Barber Trucking’s company culture is built on hard work, dedication, and loyalty. As an employee of Barber Trucking, you are a part of our family and they are looking for people who want to invest in a career with our company.
If you are hardworking and looking for a position where you can have an impact on the company you work for, they would like to hear from you!
Pay Range: $16-$20/hour
Job Type: Full Time
Benefits Include: Medical, Dental, & Vision, 401k, Vacation & Holiday Pay
Any questions can be directed to Benjy at 814-913-1527 or Denise at 814-913-1565.
Apply by emailing a resume to: [email protected]
Multiple Positions at Perkins
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Clarion is now hiring for the following positions:
- Server
- Host(ess)
- Line / Prep Cook
- Dishwasher
- Management
While experience is preferred, it is not required. They are willing to train the right candidate!
Perkins offers competitive wages, flexible scheduling, paid time off, employee benefits and discounts, 401k w/ match, advancement opportunities and so much more!
JDK Management Company is the largest Owner/Operator of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in the United States with 49 locations.
Whether playing on this team for a year or career, opportunities to learn, grow, contribute and win are endless!
Apply in-person or online at nowhiring.com/workforperkins!
YMCA Hiring for Multiple Positions
Scenic Rivers Association
CLARION, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers Association, including Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman are hiring for summer seasonal and year-round positions.
SUMMER DAY CAMP COUNSELORS & CAMP HANDS – YMCA Camp Coffman
The YMCA is hiring Summer Day Camp Counselors and Camp Hands to provide leadership and guidance to youth ages 6-12 throughout the summer. Training begins in May. Summer Camp is held for 12 weeks. Scheduling is Monday through Friday. Camp is open 6 am to 6 pm; shifts may vary in that time frame. Dependable, responsible, caring, and energetic individuals are needed.
SUMMER DAY CAMP COUNSELORS
Leads a group of children in many outdoor activities throughout the day. Must be 18+. Must have experience working with children, enjoy the outdoors, good moral character, patience, strong leadership qualities and have reliable transportation.
CAMP HANDS
Assists in activities planned by Camp Counselors. Must have leadership skills, ability to guide youth, patience, enthusiasm, enjoy working with children, and enjoy the outdoors while assisting in a variety activities.
Positive role models should apply to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 by April 30, 2021. Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources and at the Clarion County YMCA and Oil City YMCA. Applications can be dropped of at the YMCA or mailed.
SEASONAL SUMMER GROUNDS & MAINTENANCE – YMCA Camp Coffman
NINJANASTICS COACH – Oil City YMCA
The Oil City YMCA is hiring a NinjaNastics Coach. NinjaNastics is a program that combines gymnastics with concepts of American Ninja warrior, and includes work on all traditional gymnastics equipment as well as with obstacle courses and slack lines.
NinjaNastics takes place at the Oil City YMCA on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The Ninja coach will work with youth ages 5 to 12. A basic background in gymnastics, parkour, American ninja warrior, or climbing is preferred but not required.
Apply in person, or via Facebook, to Max Krepps, Youth Sports Director, Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301. Applications are available online at www.oilcityymca.org/resources. Applications can be mailed, dropped off, or emailed to [email protected]
LIFEGUARDS/SWIM INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA
The YMCA is seeking Lifeguards and Swim Instructors to work at the Clarion County YMCA. Current lifeguard certification, CPR and First Aid are required. Position is open to ages 16+.
Those interested in obtaining Lifeguard Certification or Recertification may apply after enrolling in the Oil City YMCA Lifeguard Course. The course is held April 12-18 as a blended online/in-person class.
For more information, please contact Katie Neely, Program and Aquatics Director, at the Clarion County YMCA at [email protected] Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.
MEMBERSHIP REPRESENTATIVE – Clarion County YMCA
The Clarion County YMCA is hiring a Membership Representative to work days, evenings, and/or weekends 10-25 hours a week. Applicant must be friendly, customer service oriented, able to multi-task, utilize various computer software programs, and provide excellent service to members and guests.
Benefits include a YMCA Membership for employees working more than 20 hours per week, retirement plan after two years, and a family friendly atmosphere. Interested applicants should apply in person or submit an application via email to Marli Harp, Membership Coordinator, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email [email protected]
GROUP EXERCISE INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA & Oil City YMCA
The YMCA is hiring fresh new faces to teach Group Exercise Classes at our Oil City and Clarion branches. Classes are based on experience and instructor interest. Class times are flexible.
To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Katie Roth by email at [email protected] To apply in Clarion, contact Branch Director, Jesse Kelley by email at [email protected]
The Scenic Rivers Association does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.
Full-Time Cook
Korner Restaurant
Korner Restaurant in Rimersburg is currently accepting applications for a Full-Time Cook.
- Must be available nights and weekends
- Experience is preferred but not required
- Must have reliable transportation
They are ONLY ACCEPTING IN PERSON APPLICATIONS! Korner Restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. No applications will be taken online.
Mechanic
Dubrook
Dubrook is now hiring full-time mechanics for their Clarion, Butler, DuBois, and Saint Mary’s locations.
Pay Rates up to $23.00 per hour based on experience and skill set.
Benefits available include healthcare, PTO, and 401k.
Please contact the main office at 1-844-DUBROOK for more information.
Paraprofessional
Keystone School District
There are two (2) paraprofessional positions available immediately, and one (1) paraprofessional position will be available at the beginning of the 2021-22 School Year at the Keystone School District
Interested candidates should send Letter of Interest, Resume, Certificate, Current Act 34, 114, 151, and 168 Clearances and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:
Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent
Keystone School District
451 Huston Avenue
Knox, PA 16232
Deadline: April 30, 2021 or Until Position is Filled
Multiple Positions at Kronospan
Kronospan (Clarion Boards and Clarion Laminates)
Kronospan (Clarion Boards and Clarion Laminates) is looking for hard-working, dedicated individuals to join their team.
Kronospan is the world’s leading manufacturer of wood-based panels. Their products are used in everything from flooring and furniture to timber-framed houses. Their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities are conveniently located on Route 322 in Shippenville, and are one of the area’s largest employers.
They are an Equal Opportunity Employer that provides a competitive wage and benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, vacation, holiday, and 401K.
With their 12-hour rotating shifts, you are there a little longer, but less often.
Entry Level Production Employees
- Their entry-level production employees are responsible for safely operating a forklift to move both raw material and finished goods throughout the production lines and warehouse. They will also band and label the finished product and prepare it for shipment. This position is required to work a 12-hour rotating shift.
Packagers
- Packagers are responsible for setting up the insert and shrink wrap machines according to certain specifications. They are also responsible for monitoring product quality and will perform basic, routine equipment maintenance and cleaning of machinery and areas of responsibility. This position is required to work a 12-hour rotating shift.
Machine Operators
- Short Cycle Press Machine Operators are responsible for safely and efficiently operating, via computers, equipment associated with a press and/or cross-cut saw. They are required to monitor the quality of product produced and assist maintenance personnel in troubleshooting, repair and/or preventative maintenance of equipment. This position is required to work a 12-hour rotating shift.
- Flooring Machine Operators are responsible for manually changing tooling in accordance with joint specifications. They will also utilize computer software related to the operation of the line. They are required to monitor the quality of product produced and assist maintenance personnel in troubleshooting, repair and/or preventative maintenance of equipment. This position is required to work a 12-hour rotating shift.
Finishing/Packing Operator
- The Finishing/Packaging Operator is responsible for the set-up, operation, maintenance, and cleaning of all finishing equipment. The operator also has the responsibility of ensuring that the quality of the product meets or exceeds the customer’s specifications both internal and external. This position is also responsible for the labeling, inventory, and putting away of all finished material in the proper warehouse location. This position is required to work a 12-hour rotating shift.
Utility Personnel
- Utility Personnel are responsible for the upkeep, cleaning, and general maintenance of all areas of the plant, in particular the wood yard, utilizing hand tools and other equipment. This position is also responsible for the operation of the board breaker. The typical schedule is Monday through Friday with occasional weekends.
Industrial Maintenance Technicians
- This position is responsible for ensuring the operation of machinery equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements on engines, motors, pneumatic, hydraulic, conveyor systems, and production machines; following diagrams, sketches, operations manuals, manufacturer’s instructions, and engineering specifications; troubleshooting malfunctions. A strong background in mechanical and electrical maintenance is preferred.
For more information:
Call Kronospan at (814) 226-0851 ext 1101,
Email them at [email protected]
or visit their website at www.kronospan-worldwide.com (be sure to select “EN” for English)
Equal Opportunity Employer M/F/D/V
Two Part-Time Positions at Clarion Area Agency on Aging
Clarion Area Agency on Aging
The Clarion Area Agency on Aging is currently hiring for two part-time positions at their Clarion County Senior Centers.
SENIOR CENTER MANAGER-Rimersburg Center
Rimersburg Center, 7363 Route 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Starting rate: $10.50/hour
Benefits Include: Employee Assistance Program, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, and Retirement Plan.
Responsibilities include:
- Networking with local organizations to help in the planning and implementation of health, educational, recreational, socialization programs and activities at the center and in the local community.
- Promote and develop center growth and health and wellness activities, programs, and screenings.
- Coordinate with the Senior Center Services Director in the planning, scheduling, and implementation of all center programs, activities, and projects.
- Provide nutrition and center services to older adults through congregate meal program and packing and/or delivering home-delivered meals.
- Assists seniors in getting health service information, transportation, and shopping assistance.
- Assists center council fundraising committee to develop and implement fundraising projects and increase contributions to comply with AAA fundraising plan.
- Some local travel is required for meetings.
Qualifications:
High school diploma or GED; valid PA driver’s license; six month’s experience in food service preferred; serve safe trained preferred.
SENIOR CENTER ASSISTANT-Main Street Center
Main Street Center, 516 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Starting rate: $8.50/hour
Benefits Include: Employee Assistance Program, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, and Retirement Plan.
Responsibilities Include:
- Assist the center manager and volunteers to pack and/or deliver home-delivered meals and serve congregate meals.
- Assist the Center Manager and volunteers to maintain the cleanliness of the center
- In the absence of the Center Manager, the center assistant will be responsible for all daily required duties of the center.
- Assist the Center Manager with program activities and interaction with center volunteers and participants.
Qualifications:
High school diploma or GED; valid PA driver’s license; six month’s experience in food service preferred; serve safe trained preferred.
Interested applicants can send resume to [email protected] or 16 Venture Lane, Clarion, PA 16214.
Counselor, Education & Prevention
Abraxas
Abraxas is currently looking to fill a Counselor, Education & Prevention position at their Marienville facility.
Facility: ABRAXAS I
Compensation Base: $13.50 – $21.72 per hour
$3,000 Sign on Bonus
Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families. Drug and Alcohol treatment is part of Abraxas I’s program.
Do you have the passion to help our “at-risk” youth population?
Do you want to part of the process to change behaviors, and change lives?
Summary:
The Counselor provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth.
Essential Functions:
- Coordinates and implements case management activities
- Develops and implements treatment plans
- Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation
- Provides group counseling and completes related documentation
- Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews, red flag reviews, and administrative reviews.
- Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries
- Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress
Job Requirements
Minimum Requirements:
The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:
- High school diploma or GED and four years of related experience; OR
- Associate’s degree/60 credits from an accredited college or university and two years of related experience; OR
- Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university.
Other Qualifications:
- Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).
- Non-communicable diseases physical exam.
- Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.
- Valid registered vehicle insurance.
- At least twenty-one (21) years of age.
- Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.
- Ability to work overtime as required.
- Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.
- Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period
Click Here to apply.
Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant
Abraxas
Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant at their Marienville facility.
Facility: ABRAXAS I
Compensation Base: $14.00 – $22.53 per hour
$3,000 Sign on Bonus
Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families. Drug and Alcohol treatment is part of Abraxas I’s program.
Do you have the passion to help our “at-risk” youth population?
Do you want to part of the process to change behaviors, and change lives?
Summary:
The Drug and Alcohol Counselor provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/dependency problems.
Essential Functions:
- Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.
- Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.
- Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.
- Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.
Job Requirements
Minimum Requirements:
The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:
- A.D.C. or National Certification; OR
- Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse and a degree from an accredited school of nursing and one year of counseling experience; OR
- Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related field and two years of clinical experience; OR
- Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing, or other related field and one year of clinical experience; OR
- Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing, or other related field, which includes a practicum in a health and human service agency, preferably in a drug and alcohol setting.
Click Here to apply.
Mental Health Worker
Abraxas
Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.
Job Description
Facility: ABRAXAS I
Compensation Base: $14.84 per hour – $23.87 per hour
$3,000 Sign on Bonus
Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families.
Do you want to make a difference?
Summary:
The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.
Essential Functions:
- Conducts scheduled head counts to provide effective people security.
- Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately.
- Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities.
- Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision.
- Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities
- Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred.
- At least twenty-one (21) years of age.
- Non-communicable diseases physical exam.
- Valid registered vehicle insurance.
- Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.
- Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).
- Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.
- Ability to work overtime as needed.
- Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.
- Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.
- Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.
- Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)
- Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc).
- Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc).
- Supervises self-administration of medication.
- High school diploma or GED.
- At least twenty-one (21) years of age.
- Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).
- Non-communicable diseases physical exam.
- Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.
- Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department
- Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.
- Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.
- Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe
- Work within a team to assemble components or entire units
- Perform varied tasks
- Conduct quality inspections on parts and products
- Prepare finished products for shipment
- Maintain a clean and orderly work area
- High school diploma or equivalent (preferred)
- Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate
- Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference
- Manual dexterity – you work well with your hands
- Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods
- Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”
- Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon
- Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder
- Competitive starting wage of $12.50/hr!
- Medical coverage for full time employees.
- Paid leave after probationary period.
- Great mileage reimbursement.
- Overtime available.
- The opportunity to make a difference!
- High school diploma or equivalent.
- Acceptable clearances and drug screening.
- Must be 21 years of age or older.
- Must possess a valid Driver’s License and have reliable transportation.
- Must be willing to work a variety of shifts.
- Computer skills.
- Work within a team to assemble components or entire units
- Perform varied tasks
- Conduct quality inspections on parts and products
- Prepare finished products for shipment
- Maintain a clean and orderly work area
- High school diploma or equivalent (preferred)
- Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate
- Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference
- Manual dexterity – you work well with your hands
- Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods
- Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”
- Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon
- Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder
- Laborer
- Skilled Carpenter
- Roofing Manager
- Estimator
- Project Manager
- Create, build and maintain professional customer relationships
- Ability to achieve profitable sales and margins
- Achieve personal and store sales goals and service objectives
- Dispatch drivers ensuring delivery standards are achieved
- Build and maintain a network of second source suppliers
- Maintain core bank and commercial returns
- Maintain commercial credit accounts
- High customer retention
- Ability to locate and stock parts
- Safety knowledge and skills
- Operating inventory systems and store equipment
- Parts and automotive system knowledge skills
- Operating POS and parts lookup systems
- ASE P2 certified or ASE ready equivalent/knowledge at min.
- Ability to source from numerous places including special order, FDO, second source, etc.
- Ability to multi-task and remain organized
- Effective communication, listening, and problem-solving skills
- Working knowledge of automotive systems, and diagnostic ability to include: Ignition, internal engine, suspension, brakes, electronic, exhaust, etc.
- The ability to communicate effectively and build strong relationships with customers, peers, and management
- Ability to read and interpret documents such as P&L, operating and maintenance instructions, parts catalogs, and procedure manuals
- Use basic math accurately: add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals
- Strong organizational skills
- Understand commercial profitability concepts, including knowledge of competition, market opportunities, and customer prioritization.
- Ability to work an assortment of days, evenings, and weekends/ (Saturday) as needed
- Preparing control harnesses
- Assemble components and complete wiring per drawings
- Assemble fabricated metal parts and prepare for shipping
- CNA preferred but not required
- Reliable transportation a must
- Valid Driver’s License
- CPR certification preferred
- Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions
- Valid CDL
- Clean MVR
- Stable Work History
- At Least 25 Years of Age
- Minimum 2 of Years Driving Experience
- Respectful Treatment
- Newer Equipment
- Good Weekly Pay
- Home Every Night
- Paid Vacation Time
- Affordable Benefit Package
- Generous 401k w/ company match
- Safety Awards
- Demonstrates interest in the development of others and positively impacts the lives of patients/families, peers, and members of the healthcare team through mentoring, education, and knowledge sharing.
- Actively participates in the role of preceptor for student nurses, nurse interns, graduate and experienced nurses and assists with the development of new preceptors in their role.
- Seeks opportunities to share expertise with other members of the healthcare team within and beyond the clinical unit/department.
- Demonstrates good judgment and analytical ability to oversee and coordinate patient placement through facilitation of the Admission/Discharge/Transfer (ADT) process and collaborate with the physician and health care team.
- Uses critical thinking skills to effectively advise and direct health care providers in their delivery of patient care while maximizing the efficient use of resources.
- Identifies problems impacting effective hospital function and initiate corrective action independently and/or through contact with appropriate administrative persons including Risk Management, Legal Services, Patient Relations, Administrator, and/or the appropriate department director.
- Monitors and assists in maintaining a physical environment that supports patient, personnel, visitor safety; patient/family comfort; and staff efficiency.
- Utilizes research and evidence-based practice to support improvement including but not limited to capacity management: identifies research issues or articles related to improving patient throughput, discusses opportunities for quality improvement and actively pursues opportunities for change.
- Coaches colleagues on cultural diversity and addresses workplace horizontal violence and impairment.
- Develops and maintains productive working relationships internally and externally by building teams and relationships through mentoring and modeling uplifting and positive communication.
- Demonstrates accountability to self and others for safe work hours, time management and healthy lifestyles.
- Extends trust by acknowledging the contributions of others; listens first, creates transparency in communications, confronts reality, and clarifies expectations.
- Serves as a leader supporting hospital administration by identifying and resolving patient and staff focused opportunities for improvement Involves staff and key stakeholders to achieve optimal patient experience and efficient hospital throughput.
- Uses appropriate interpersonal styles and techniques to gain acceptance of ideas or plans; modifying one’s own behavior to accommodate tasks, situations and individuals involved.
- Supports staff during times of difficult transitions.
- Demonstrates ability to influence the external environment through participation in professional and advocacy organizations.
- BSN required
- CNL/MSN preferred
- Minimum of 3 years progressive leadership experience with relevant clinical experience preferred.
- Must maintain a solid/strong performer rating on annual performance review.
- ACLS preferred.
- CPR required based on AHA standards that include both a didactic and skills demonstration component within 30 days of hire.
- Basic Life Support (BLS) OR Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)
- Registered Nurse (RN)
- Requires full range of body motion to include: constant lifting, bending, twisting, kneeling, pushing, pulling, stooping, squatting, walking, reaching, working overhead, climbing, standing, and the ability to maintain one’s balance while performing the required work tasks.
- Must be able to work 12 hours per day, standing on a concrete floor.
- Requires corrected vision and hearing to normal range.
- Requires frequent unassisted lifting of a variety of objects from various positions, which range in weight from 5 to 50 pounds with an average weight of 34 – 37 pounds.
- Utilizes a variety of hand positions to work equipment controls and maneuver tubes throughout the manufacturing process.
- Most jobs are fast-paced and the ability to deal with stress is essential.
- Knowledge, skills and abilities: Ability to deal with stress and get along with co-workers and supervisors. Ability to read and speak English is preferred. Mathematical skills equivalent to high school level required. Math skills must include the ability to do decimals, fractions and averages. Must be able to communicate effectively with supervisors and co-workers. Regular attendance at work is an essential job function.
- Education: High school education or equivalent is preferred.
- Experience: Previous manufacturing experience preferred.
- Equipment: After training, must be able to operate a variety of industrial machines safely and efficiently.
- Representing the bank with integrity and professionalism
- Maintain knowledge and understanding of banking rules, regulations, laws, and all bank policies and procedures
- Responsible for scheduling, training, and assigning work to branch personnel
- Meet with branch staff about sales efforts, communicate changes, resolve issues, and review goals
- Assist customers with personal, home, and business loans
- Assist customers with deposit accounts
- Maintain a working knowledge of all electronic, internet, and mobile banking products
- Make regular business development calls to prospective and existing clients
- Represent the bank at functions and meetings, may involve evenings and weekends
- Excellent written and oral communication skills, interpersonal skills, good time-management skills, and strong attention to detail
- Ability to maintain confidentiality or sensitive information
- At least five (5) years of progressively responsible experience with a financial organization
- Gold Class I-Car
- ASE Certified
- Direct Repair for numerous Insurance Companies
- Paint less Dent Repair
- Guaranteed Paint Match
- Alignments
- Full-Service Mechanical
- Towing
- Automotive Glass Replacement
- Monday thru Friday Work Schedule
- Holiday and Vacation Pay
- Paid Employee Health Insurance with Prescription Plan
- Optional benefits available – dental and vision
- Retirement Plan
- Regular pay increases
- Continued education is offered (I-Car, ASE, etc.)
- Uniforms
Job Requirements:
Minimum Requirements:
The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:
Other Qualifications:
Click Here to apply.
Life Skills Worker II
Abraxas
Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.
Job Description
Facility: ABRAXAS I
Compensation Base: $13.26 an hour – $19.26 an hour
$3,000 Sign on Bonus
Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families.
Do you want to make a difference as a direct care worker /behavior technician/ youth counselor? A Life skills worker position might be for you!
Summary:
The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.
Essential Functions:
Job Requirements
Minimum Requirements:
The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:
Other Qualifications:
Click Here to apply.
Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists
Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.
Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.
Welders and Fitters:
CNC & Manual Machinists:
Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.
All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.
Apply by emailing a resume to [email protected] or in person at:
Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.
2340 Quality Lane
West Middlesex, PA 16159
Weekend Assembler
Beverage-Air
Beverage-Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!
As an Assembler (3 days/12 hours, Friday- Sunday), you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. You will receive 40 hours of pay per week for 36 hours of work; 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 84 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!
What You’ll Do:
What You Bring:
Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.
Job Type: Full-time
Starting Pay: $13.50 per hour
Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.
https://beverage-air.com/application/
Full and Part-Time Support Professionals
The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties
Are you a dependable, compassionate, energetic person that wants to advance their career by supporting people who experience disabilities in their homes and communities?
Are you someone ready to try something new, something rewarding, and venture into a new career where you would be making a difference in someone’s life?
If so, we welcome you to apply today at The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties. Now hiring Direct Support Professionals, both full and part-time positions available.
The Arc has excellent benefits, including:
A qualified applicant must have the following:
Please email your resume to [email protected] and call (814) 226-7033 Ext 304.
The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties will be doing open interviews at their physical location at 1064 East Main St. Clarion, PA 16214 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Weekday Assembler
Beverage-Air
Beverage-Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!
As an Assembler (4 days/10-hours, Monday-Thursday) you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. You will receive a 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 80 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!
What You’ll Do:
What You Bring:
Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.
Job Type: Full-time
Starting Pay: $13.50 per hour
Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.
https://beverage-air.com/application/
CBF Contracting Hiring for Multiple Positions
CBF Contracting Inc.
CBF Contracting Inc. is currently looking for dedicated individuals to fill the following positions.
Competitive wages, healthcare, and 401K are offered.
Individuals must apply in person. CBF Contracting Inc is located at 13844 Rt 68 in Sligo. Pa.
Retail and Commercial Parts Sales Pro
Weaver Auto Parts
Weaver Auto Parts in Shippenville is looking to hire a Retail and Commercial Parts Sales Professional.
The Commercial Parts Professional Counter Sales is an advanced level sales position capable of providing expert customer care to professional customers. The position is responsible for profitable growth of the professional business by building lasting relationships with timely automotive solutions and parts. The role has expert knowledge of automotive systems and part knowledge. The role has the ability to source from numerous places including special order, FDO, second source, etc. The role has the ability to direct drivers to ensure safe, timely, and accurate delivery. The position is part-time but can roll into full-time.
Primary Responsibilities
Secondary Responsibilities
Success Factors
Essential Job Skills Necessary for Success as a Retail and Commercial Parts Pro
Prior Experience that Sets a Retail and Commercial Parts Pro up for Success
A minimum of 3 years of prior automotive parts experience preferred
Proven sales ability with past experience in fulfillment of customer transactions
Education
High school diploma or general education degree (GED)
Certificates, Licenses, Registrations
ASE certification preferred, but not required
Physical Demands
The physical demands and work environment described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job, with or without reasonable accommodation. While performing the duties of this job, the employee will predominantly be walking or standing. The employee is required to be able to talk and hear, and use hands and fingers to handle or feel; reach with hands and arms; climb or balance; and stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl. The employee must frequently lift and/or move up to 50 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 100 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, depth perception, and ability to adjust focus.
Apply with-in store
Competitive Wages, Paid time off, Holiday pay, retirement plans, Store discounts
Panel Assembly and Wiring
Pioneer Electric
Pioneer Electric has a full-time panel assembly and wiring position available immediately.
The job requirements include:
The successful candidate must work well with small hand and power tools.
Competitive wage and benefit package offered.
Please send resume to Pioneer Electric Supply P.O. Box 348 Franklin, PA 16323 or email at [email protected]
Custodial/Maintenance Position
Redbank Valley School District
Redbank Valley School District is accepting applications for an 8-hour, 12-month custodial/maintenance position.
Starting wage is $12.00/hour.
Applicants must have skills and abilities to perform minor and general maintenance.
Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest, resume, and current clearances to Dr. John Mastillo, Superintendent, Redbank Valley School District, 920 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Questions can be addressed via email at [email protected]
Applications accepted until positions are filled.
E.O.E.
Home Health/Hospice Aide
Clarion Forest VNA
Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a full-time Home Health/Hospice Aide.
Their home health/hospice aides provide personal care services to both home health and hospice patients in their home and other skilled healthcare facilities primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties. The individual best fit for this position is well-organized and has excellent customer service skills.
Requirements:
Work hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; plus rotating evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Full-time employees are eligible for health, dental, vision, 401K, generous PTO, and more!
Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]
For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.
Class A and B CDL Drivers
DTA
DTA has an immediate need for Class A and B CDL Drivers.
DTA is the leading supplier of bulk transportation solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential projects throughout western Pennsylvania and surrounding regions. They move freight for power generation, heavy highway, steel, oil and gas, commercial construction, and other industries with dedicated or spot service.
Their experienced staff works with each customer to secure the smartest transportation solutions for each assignment. A modern fleet of Peterbilt tri-axles and tractors, combined with an array of trailers, provides reliable and flexible hauling services.
Strategically located near Route I-80 and I-79 in Kennerdell, PA, DTA has quick access to many different opportunities.
Requirements:
Benefits Include:
For more information, please call Human Resources at (724) 368-8040 or at http://www.dtalp.com/careers/.
Case Manager – Life Skills Coach Community-Based Care Manager
County of Venango
The County of Venango is hiring for the position of Case Manager – Life Skills Coach Community-Based Care Manager.
This position is a non-bargaining unit position.
It is a full-Time, position at 80 hours per pay.
For more information, see the full post here.
Bartender and Waitress
Vince’s Tavern
Vince’s Tavern is looking for bartenders and waitresses to work days, nights, and weekends.
Stop in at the tavern located at 31729 PA-66, Leeper, PA 16233 or message them on Facebook for more information.
Service Coordinator II
County of Venango
Venango County is currently accepting applications for full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Service Coordinator II positions for our Children & Youth Services Ongoing Unit.
We provide employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Starting salary: $14.34/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses and other retention bonuses upon eligibility.
Management reserves the right to fill Service Coordinator II positions at the Service Coordinator I level ($12.77/hr.) for applicants who do not meet the SC II qualifications.
Veterans claiming veterans’ hiring preference must provide a valid DD214 form that clearly displays an honorable or general discharge and dates of service completed. Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.
You must successfully complete the caseworker exam and pass an interview. Automated testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA; 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Mon.-Fri. No appointment necessary. Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.
County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by 03/26/21 at 4:00 p.m.. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application via our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request.
Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected]
**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V
Coal Dump Truck Drivers and Log Truck Drivers
Marc A. Sallack Inc.
– Applicants must have a CDL with no restrictions.
– Applicants must be able operate a tri-axle dump with a manual transmission.
– Applicants need to have a clean driving record and be able to pass a background check.
– Experience is preferred.
– All applicants need to be at least 23 years old.
– Applicants need to be located within a 45 minute drive of Punxsutawney.
All interested applicants should call Marc A. Sallack Inc. at 814-952-8991 or email them at [email protected] and leave a brief message stating applicant’s name, driving experience, and phone number.
Administrator on Duty
UPMC Northwest
UPMC Northwest is hiring an Administrator on Duty in a fast-paced environment with active engagement with all levels of leadership.
Job ID: 463472148
Status: Full-Time
Regular/Temporary: Flex
Hours: 12 Hour Shifts / Rotating Day & Night
Shift: Rotating
Facility: UPMC Northwest
Department: Nursing Administration
Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346
Union Position: No
Salary Range: $28.99 to $47.72 / hour
The Administrator on Duty (AOD) is accountable for proactively coordinating the activities of admission, discharge /transfer of patients thereby supporting throughput in the facility. The AOD provides an interim leadership including but not limited to crisis management intervention as a representative of hospital administration & channels pertinent patient/employee/department information to appropriate internal and external sources.
Responsibilities:
Qualifications:
Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:
UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran
Total Rewards
More than just competitive pay and benefits, UPMC’s Total Rewards package cares for you in all areas of life; because we believe that you’re at your best when receiving the support you need: professional, personal, financial, and more.
Our Values
At UPMC, we’re driven by shared values that guide our work and keep us accountable to one another. Our Values of Quality & Safety, Dignity & Respect, Caring & Listening, Responsibility & Integrity, Excellence & Innovation play a vital role in creating a cohesive, positive experience for our employees, patients, health plan members, and community. Ready to join us? Apply today.
To apply, visit this link: https://careers.upmc.com/jobs/6050813-administrator-on-duty
Current UPMC employees must apply in HR Direct
Skilled Laborer/ Equipment Operator
Nick Corcetti Contracting and Excavating
Nick Corcetti Contracting and Excavating is looking for a skilled laborer/equipment operator.
Pay based on experience.
Health Insurance is available.
CDL license preferred but not required.
Must have a clean driving record.
Must be able to pass a drug test.
Please send your resume to [email protected]
Director of Operations, EMT’s and Paramedics
Knox Ambulance Service
Knox Ambulance has immediate openings for a Director of Operations, EMT’s and Paramedics.
Please submit resume and letter of interest to:
Knox Area Ambulance Co. Inc.
P.O Box 363
Knox, Pa 16232-0636
General Plant Laborer
Webco Industries
Webco Industries is currently looking to fill an opening for a General Plant Laborer in their Oil City/ Reno facility.
Webco believes that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join their team is the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within have always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.
GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES: Operation of a variety of machines ranging from a six-ton overhead crane to a tube-forming mill. Responsibilities range from loading/unloading materials onto/off machines, processing tubing through equipment, and ensuring the quality of tubes being produced and shipped out.
TYPICAL PHYSICAL DEMANDS:
HOURS: Shifts consist of twelve hours, various days of the week, and either day shift (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or night shift (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.). Business needs dictate the number of shifts per week an employee is required to work.
Webco’s benefit package includes health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities; profit sharing; prescription safety glasses; and free uniforms.
Qualifications
PERFORMANCE REQUIREMENTS:
Click Here to Apply – https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=25792&clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744
Barnett Township of Forest County Will be Accepting Sealed Bids
Barnett Township, Forest County
Public notice: Barnett Township Supervisors of Forest County will be accepting sealed bids from March 18 – April 5, 2021 at 4:00pm.
The purpose of this bid is for replacement of the Township garage roof.
The Township building is located at 2301 Belltown Rd. Clarington, PA.
To schedule an appointment, please contact John Marino at 412-817-7919 or Adam Eck at 814-227-5488.
The successful bidder must show certificates of Insurance for liability, workers compensation, and proof of contractor number.
Barnett Township Supervisors reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids.
Licensed Counselor
Counseling Connections LLC
Counseling Connections is now accepting applications for a full-time licensed counselor or social worker to join the practice.
Full-Time Mental Health Counselor
Looking for a positive change of pace?
At Counseling Connections, their #1 priority is providing a quality service to individuals, families, and the community to enhance overall wellness. Taking care of their employees is an integral part of that process. If you are looking for a positive change of pace and are committed to personal and professional wellness, they would love to hear from you!
The successful candidate will be available to provide therapeutic services both in person and via telehealth.
Competitive wages for clinical hours range from $45-$65 an hour with additional compensation for non-clinical hours.
Benefits include opportunities for paid professional development, flexible hours, and a collaborative team environment.
Effective time management, organization, and communication skills required.
Please submit resume and letter of interest to Jessica Eisenman at [email protected]
Franklin Bank Branch Manager
Clarion County Community Bank
Due to a pending retirement, Clarion County Community Bank is seeking a member for its leadership team.
You will utilize your sales, banking, lending, and management experience to be an instrumental part of the Bank’s team. The Branch Manager will oversee the operations and sales functions of the Franklin branch while delivering superior customer service.
Expectations and Functions
Proficiencies and Experience
Please submit a cover letter, resume, and salary expectations to Mr. James L Kifer, CEO, 333 W Main St., Clarion PA 16214, or [email protected] Equal Opportunity Employer
Full-Time Mechanic
Snyder’s Auto Body
A well-established Auto repair shop in Tylersburg Pennsylvania is looking for a full-time Mechanic.
Snyder’s Auto Body has been serving the surrounding communities since 1979. A few of our specialties include:
They offer an awesome benefit package with pay based on experience and skill level. They are also willing to train the right candidate.
Interested candidates may email a resume to [email protected] Applications are also being accepted in person at 108 Snyder Lane, Tylersburg PA. Any questions, please call 814-744-9218.
Multiple Openings for Expanding Restaurant
DB’s Smokin’ BBQ
JOIN THE LEADER IN BBQ… DB’s Smokin’ BBQ is expanding and opening a new location in DuBois.
They are looking to hire a 1) Pitmaster/general maintenance, 5-6) customer service representatives, and an operations manager.
Meat Cutting, Restaurant Experience, and Catering experience appreciated but they will train the right person.
DB’s Smokin’ BBQ is also hiring a 1) Pitmaster/general maintenance, 2-3) customer service representatives for the Lucinda location.
To be on the DB’s Team, you will need a positive attitude, dress appropriately, be dedicated and responsible, have a strong work ethic, and are willing to work evenings, various shifts, and weekends.
Be ready to enjoy your job, learn a skill, and become a team member of a nationally recognized BBQ company.
Send letters of interest and resumes to Douglas Bauer at [email protected]
Or Mail to:
Doug Bauer
DB’s Smokin’ BBQ
P.O. Box 12
Lucinda, PA 16235
Attn: Bedrock (for DuBois location)
or
Attn: The Shack (for Lucinda location)
Please include the above information to signify your desired location.
Case Manager
Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission
Full-time Case Manager position for the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, Clarion Office.
This position is responsible for case coordination services, level of care assessments, referrals to treatment, monitoring progress, developing service plans with individuals, and advocacy.
Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree required in Chemical Dependency, Sociology, Social Welfare, Psychology, Nursing, or a related field; and one-year experience performing counseling or case management work in alcohol or other drug treatment setting.
Candidate must have or be able to obtain Act 33, 34, and fingerprint clearances.
Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume, three references, and salary requirements to:
or
Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, Inc.,
P.O. Box 238
10829 U.S. Route 422
Shelocta, PA 15774
Attn: Mandy Cochran, Case Management Supervisor
Service Coordinator III
County of Venango
The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a Service Coordinator III ($15.80/hr.) position.
Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. Work schedules vary; shift differential is paid for evening hours. They provide $750 sign-on and $1,000 retention bonuses (waiting period), employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.
You must successfully complete the caseworker exam and pass an interview. Automated caseworker testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. – Fri. No appointment is necessary.
Successful candidates will work with them upon conditional offer to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.
All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 03/22/21. Late applications will not be considered.
Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V
LPN, RN, or CNA Needed
Brooks Medical Arts, Inc.
A LPN, RN or CNA is needed at Brooks Medical Arts, Inc., a busy family practice group.
They are looking for an individual who is interested in becoming a part of their fill-in float pool of nurses to basically fill in for vacations and/or sick time in all three of our offices located in Clarion, Leeper, and Fryburg, PA.
If interested please email your resume to [email protected], fax it to 814-226-4051, or drop it off at their office at 180 Greenville Avenue, Clarion, PA.
