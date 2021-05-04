Woman Injured on Crash on I-80 in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Richland Township early Saturday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:31 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, on I-80 eastbound near the 44.9 mile-marker, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 41-year-old Tracy A. Drake, of Hawley, Pa., was operating a 2021 Toyota Highlander, traveling east on I-80 in the left lane when she side-swiped a concrete barrier.

The vehicle then came to a controlled final rest on the right berm.

Drake and her passengers, identified as 41-year-old Shyanne C. Shortwood, of Hawley, Pa., and a 17-year-old female passenger from Hawley, Pa., were all using seat belts.

Drake suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

The passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

