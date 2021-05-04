 

Woman Injured on Crash on I-80 in Richland Township

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Richland Township early Saturday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:31 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, on I-80 eastbound near the 44.9 mile-marker, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 41-year-old Tracy A. Drake, of Hawley, Pa., was operating a 2021 Toyota Highlander, traveling east on I-80 in the left lane when she side-swiped a concrete barrier.

The vehicle then came to a controlled final rest on the right berm.

Drake and her passengers, identified as 41-year-old Shyanne C. Shortwood, of Hawley, Pa., and a 17-year-old female passenger from Hawley, Pa., were all using seat belts.

Drake suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

The passengers in the vehicle were not injured.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

