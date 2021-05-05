Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Brooke Bauer’s Oreo Dessert

With Brooke’s quick and easy recipe, you will never fail to impress your guests!

Ingredients

4 cups milk

2 pkg. Instant Vanilla Pudding



2 (8 oz.) tubs of Cool Whip1 pkg. of Oreo’s

Directions

-Stir together the milk and pudding in a large bowl. Be sure to create a consistent mixture.

-Fold the Cool Whip into the mixture.

-Crush the Oreo’s (including the frosting center). Add to the mixture and stir until completely combined.

-Cover the serving dish with plastic and chill for at least one hour before serving. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.