Clarion County Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Additional Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases as of 12:00 a.m., May 5.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 3,091, and the death toll remains at 91.

Neighboring Forest County reported three new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,416 and leaving the death toll at 21.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 5, there were 2,597 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,164,216.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

05/05/21 – 2,597

05/04/21 – 3,133

05/03/21 – 1,728

05/02/21 – 2,653

05/01/21 – 3,100

04/30/21 – 4,607

04/29/21 – 3,322

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 5780 19 5799 133 (1 new) Butler 16900 29 16929 409 (1 new) Clarion 3079 12 3091 91 Clearfield 8254 26 8280 141 (1 new) Crawford 7091 6 7097 148 Elk 2816 2 2818 38 Forest 1413 3 1416 21 Indiana 5989 26 6015 171 Jefferson 3219 7 3226 96 McKean 3538 17 3555 68 Mercer 9210 23 9233 254 Venango 3796 11 3807 93 Warren 2513 39 2552 101

There are 2,172 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 480 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is starting to come down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23 – April 29 stood at 7.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, there were 56 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,390 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. On Friday, April 23, the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, May 5, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 50.9% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, May 5, 42.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, May 5, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 8,840,842 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, May 5.

3,646,861 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 81,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,847,176 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,494,037 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,938,480 doses will have been allocated through May 8:

323,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.



288,320 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 8,840,842 doses total through May 5:

First/single doses: 5,494,037 administered



Second doses: 3,346,805 administered

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Fully vaccinated people are permitted to participate in some activities without a mask based on CDC guidance released yesterday. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 155,188 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,429,718 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 70,980 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,875 cases among employees, for a total of 85,855 at 1,588 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,149 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 27,868 of the total cases are among health care workers.

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient. To keep Pennsylvanians informed about vaccination efforts:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing. Fully vaccinated people are allowed to participate in some activities without a mask.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

