Evelyn Lerch Sets 100m School Record

On a Tuesday night where North Clarion came up just short on the track, Evelyn Lerch broke the North Clarion school record in the 100m dash.

(Photo by Matt Lerch: Evelyn Lerch Sets the Record)

Lerch finished the event in 12.84 seconds, winning the event and setting a new school record. She eclipsed the old record of 13.00 seconds, which was set by Denise Fitzgerald in 2009.

The Wolves were unable to win the day, as Redbank Valley emerged 80-70 victors in a tightly contested meet. Redbank’s strength and technique in the field events allowed the Bulldogs to prevail, as Redbank Valley took 12-of-14 first and second places in the seven field events, winning six.

