Frederick A. Fiscus, 83, of Marble, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Born on September 4, 1937 in Crates he was the son of the late Peter and Loretta Burgoon Fiscus.

He was a longtime resident of the Marble area. He attended Clarion Limestone School, graduated in 1956 and then attended the School of Trades.

Fred worked construction, farming, railroad and retired as a maintenance electrician in 1999, after 35 years of service from Owens Illinois Glass of Clarion.

He was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg. He was a member and past president of Parish Council. He taught C.C.D. at St. Nicholas Church in Crates and St. Michael Church in Fryburg for many years. Additionally, he enjoyed working on the Building and Grounds Committee; leading the rosary before mass; serving as an usher, and working with the church food pantry. He also served in the US National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1961.

On April 16, 1966 , at St. Michael Church in Fryburg he was married to the former Louise L Siegel, his beloved wife of 55 years, who survives.

His volunteer community service included: mentoring Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and coaching Little League teams. His service as president of the Shippenville Little League is particularly noteworthy. Fred enjoyed drawing, painting, fishing, hunting, and many forms of farming, especially anything involving horses. He also took pride in completing home improvement projects and collecting antiques. He particularly loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Fred is survived by his three sons and one daughter: Matthew Fiscus and wife Autumn of Huntingdon, PA; Carl Fiscus of Oil City; Daniel Fiscus and wife Maria of Franklin; and Lucy Heck of Oil City. Grandchildren surviving include Jonathan and Christian Fiscus of Franklin and Savanna and Lily Fiscus of Huntingdon, PA. Siblings surviving include: Mary Ann David of West Middlesex, James Fiscus and wife Barbara of Limestone, Bernrad Fiscus of Lake City, Charles Fiscus and wife Kathy of McKean, Paul Fiscus of Erie, and Donald Fiscus of Erie. Sister-in-laws Pat Fiscus of Washoe Valley, Nevada and Marie Fiscus of Erie also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Richard Fiscus and Albert Fiscus. Sister-in-law Louis Fiscus, Mary Fiscus and Shelia Fiscus brother-in-law Bernard David.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc., 19200 Route 208, Fryburg on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Saturday May 8, 2021 at St. Michael Church in Fryburg, with Rev. James Power Pastor of St. Mary Church presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.