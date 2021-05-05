John T. Smith, 74, of Punxsutawney, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

He was born September 10, 1946, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Goldie Helen (Kaylor) and Harold W. Smith.

On May 6, 1967, he married Kathleen Elva (Hoch) Smith, who survives.

John was a graduate of the Punxsutawney High School Class of 1965. He enjoyed gardening, flower gardening, canning, cooking, barbequing, his ducks and the duck pond, and his dog Thor.

John was employed at Loree Footwear for fourteen years and served as the head of their union. He worked there until the plant closed and went to work for the Punxsutawney School District as a head of maintenance and retired from there after seventeen years.

In addition to his wife Kathleen, his is survived by two children, son Wesley Smith and Amy Jo of Punxsutawney and daughter Andrea Verdill and husband Randall, Jr. of Punxsutawney; five grandchildren, Kody, Alexis, Lakyn, Lane, and Braxton; five great-grandchildren, Zaiden, Kaysen, Chase, Rowan, and Rylan; two sisters, Margaret Shields of Covode and Janet Milliron of New Bethlehem; sisters-in-law Martha Hoch of Punxsutawney and Millie Reitz and husband Don of Punxsutawney; and a brother-in-law Tom Hoch and wife Sandy of Ringgold.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Harold Smith and brothers-in-law Bill Shields and Richard Hoch.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021, at the funeral home with Pastor John Pennington officiating. Interment will be in Barton Chapel Cemetery, Punxsutawney.

Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of John, to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.

