Man Caught With Over 20 Grams of Suspected Meth During Traffic Stop in Rimersburg Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg man waived his hearing on Tuesday on charges from a traffic stop that led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and other drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 21-year-old Brett Christopher Murphy were waived for court on Tuesday, May 4:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Felony



– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor– Exceed Max Speed Limit Established By 32 MPH, Summary– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary– Fail To Keep Right, Summary– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary– Fail to use safety belt – driver and front seat occupant, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Murphy remains free on $20,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:24 a.m. on Friday, April 9, Trooper Knight, of the Clarion-based State Police, was traveling north on State Route 68 when he was passed by a blue Chevrolet Malibu going southbound at a high rate of speed. He then turned his patrol vehicle around and began to follow the Malibu that was clocked as going 77 miles per hour in a posted 45 mile per hour zone.

Trooper Knight observed the Malibu crossing the center double yellow lines multiple times. He then activated his emergency light on Main Street at its intersection with State Route 861 in Rimersburg Borough and conducted a traffic stop, the complaint states.

While speaking with the driver, identified as Brett Christopher Murphy, Trooper Knight noticed a plastic black box on the passenger seat and asked Murphy what was in it. Murphy stated that he did not know, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Trooper Knight then asked if he could have the box, and Murphy handed it to him. Trooper Knight asked and was granted permission to open the box and found it contained crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Murphy was then asked to step out of the vehicle while Trooper Knight performed a consent search, which found no other contraband.

Murphy was then placed under arrest.

After returning to PSP Clarion, the complaint states that Trooper Knight compiled a list of the following items found in the plastic black box:

– 15 plastic dime bags containing a total of approximately 24 grams of suspected methamphetamine;

– Three wax paper stamp bags containing suspected heroin;

– Two glass jars containing an unknown white powder;

– One glass smoking device with residue; and

– One copper Brillo pad.

Murphy was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 5:15 a.m. on April 9.

