Man Cited for Multiple Violations Following Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 208

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man was cited for multiple traffic violations following a hit-and-run crash that occurred on State Route 208 early Saturday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:08 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, on State Route 208, near its intersection with State Route 36, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 58-year-old Roy J. Estel, of Aliquippa, was operating a 2001 Dodge RAM 2500 traveling north on State Route 208 when he went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. He then continued north on Route 208 and went off the right side of the road into a local farm field.

According to police, Estel then fled the scene. Through investigation, he was later found at a local camp.

Estel was not injured.

He was cited for multiple traffic violations, according to police.


