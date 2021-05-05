Clarion Borough Municipal Pool Will Not Open This Year

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Council members on Tuesday evening announced that the Clarion Borough municipal pool located along Liberty Street will not open this summer.

At a meeting earlier this month, council members agreed to authorize its recreation committee to negotiate and execute a contract with USA pool management. The recreation committee then discussed a contract via phone with USA Pool Management.

According to council member Rachel Roberts, the recreation committee was initially pleased with the discussion and did some tweaking of the proposed contract, but the next step that it required was to visit the actual pool itself to address the requirements that USA Pool Management had for the contract, which required the pool to meet not only Pennsylvania state standards but also Georgia state standards, due to the company’s base location.

After Zoning Officer Scott Sharrar looked at code issues, it was then discovered the pool would need an extensive amount of work.

“We had every intention of going forward and starting, but there are just too many things at the actual pool itself that needs to be repaired,” Roberts said.

Roberts noted that while there have always been some issues with the pool, the current issues are at a level that will require not only a larger investment in terms of the cost but also more time than is available this season to complete the project.

“The pool is beyond minor repairs; it needs a renovation,” council member Ben Aaron said.

Aaron also noted that the issues at the pool go beyond the pool structure itself and include health concerns, including mold inside the bathhouse.

Roberts stated that while the borough will be unable to open the pool this season, it will be “in the forefront” of projects moving forward.

On a more optimistic note, Aaron stated that since the borough has not spent any money on the pool in the last two years, with a bit of fundraising, they will be ready to work on renovations to prepare the pool for the 2022 summer season.

