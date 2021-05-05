Fryburg Mayfest: Bruce Wilson ​Memorial Car Cruise Set for May 29

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Bruce Wilson Memorial Car Cruise is scheduled for Saturday, May 29, during the Fryburg Mayfest event.

The car cruise is in the parking lot of ​St. Michael’s School and Church located at ​18766 State Route 208, in Fryburg, Pa.

Registration is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and is open to the public.

The registration fee is $3.00 per vehicle, and there is no age requirement for entries. Vehicles from Model T’s to present-day models will be accepted.

Follow this link to register:

http://www.fryburgmayfest.com/bruce-wilson-car-cruise.

The show runs until 1:00 p.m. Participants can enter their vehicle in the parade at 3:00 p.m. following the show.

There will be dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles and door prizes.

The community can vote for Fan best in show by giving a $1.00 donation per vote. All of the money donated to the Clarion Hospital Cancer Center in Bruce Wilson’s memory.

The winner of this year’s event gets his/her vehicle’s photo on next year’s dash plaque.

About the event:

This car cruise is held in memory of Bruce Wilson a native of Venus, Pa., who was an avid muscle car and 4×4 truck enthusiast. Bruce passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 60 on October 16, 2013. He grew up on Wilson Road in Venus PA and was a trucker by trade. Bruce and his family owned and operated Wilson Trucking before he became self-employed with his own truck. He was widely known by his CB handle of “BANDIT” to the trucking community. Being a diehard Mopar guy, he loved working on his cars and drag racing. He especially loved competing in the Chrysler Classic.

This was a “Mopar Only” drag racing point series. Bruce loved cars, but got into trucks and built many trucks for himself as well as others. The “Mopar Maniac” was a monster truck that he owned and performed in many events. He spent many years as a successful mud-racer in many custom-built mud racers. He mud raced all over in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, and New York. He also operated a “mud bog”/obstacle course on his farm called Venus Raceway. It was a draw for everyone in the community.

After he fulfilled his dreams of mud racing he started to modify his 1965 Dodge Coronet, and prior to his passing had built a custom 1941 Plymouth Coupe “Rat Rod” which features the only true “Pistol Grip Shifter” which amazes many when they see it. This car cruise is open to the general public with a small $3.00 Entry Fee.

There are no age or style limits or requirements, so shine up your vehicle or dig out your Rat Rod and head on out to the picturesque Fryburg Pa. to display your pride and joy and help to honor the memory of a great man.

