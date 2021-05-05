Police: Man Holds Gun to Woman’s Head During Domestic Assault, Then Flees Scene

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle associated with a reported domestic assault that took place in Tionesta late Tuesday night.

Marienville-based State Police responded to a residence on Vine Street in Tionesta Borough, Forest County, around 11:34 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, for a report of a domestic violence incident.

Police say a known 29-year-old female victim from Tionesta reported that a known individual returned home from work and held a handgun to her head while making threats.

The victim reported the individual then fled the scene before police arrived.

According to police, the individual was reported to be driving a Peterbilt semi-truck, possibly green in color, with the company name “Garden Scape” on the side.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

The investigation is ongoing.

