Police Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspect

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a theft that recently occurred at the Walmart store in Monroe Township.

State Police in Clarion were notified of a theft that had occurred around 5:24 on April 16 at the Clarion Walmart store.

Police say it was reported that a known 56-year-old female victim from Rimersburg had forgotten $20.00 at a self-checkout and another customer, pictured above, had stolen the $20.00.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

