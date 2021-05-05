Say What?!: 44-Hour Video Game Marathon Sets New Guinness Record

QUEBEC – A man from Quebec set a new Guinness World Record by playing an online video game for 44 hours, 44 minutes and 44 seconds.

Bobby Gamache said his World of Warcraft online session was originally planned to end at 34 hours, but he discovered someone else was going for the same record at the same time and decided to push forward and go for another ten hours.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.