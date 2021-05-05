SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club’s ‘Nine & Dine’ League Starts on Friday
Wednesday, May 5, 2021 @ 12:05 AM
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – The Nine & Dine League and Wanango Country Club is starting on Friday, May 7!
This league is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!
You do not have to play every week to be in this league.
Join them when you can for some golf fun and a delicious dinner with your favorite couples!
Please sign up by Friday at noon each week by calling the Pro Shop at 814-676-8133, Option #1.
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
