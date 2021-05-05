Strattanville Woman Accused of Hitting Man Multiple Times During Dispute Over Vehicle

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a Strattanville woman who allegedly struck a man multiple times at a residence in Clarion Borough during a dispute over a vehicle.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 26-year-old Halie Diane Goode.

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, Clarion Borough Police and Clarion University Police were dispatched to a report of a domestic incident at a residence on Elss Street.

At the scene, police spoke to Halie Goode, a known male victim, and a known female witness.

Goode told police that she was involved in an argument with the male victim and wanted to leave the residence but the male victim and the female witness did not want her to take the car. She reported the male victim blocked her from leaving the residence and took her to the ground. She told police she then struck him several times, the complaint states.

Police did not observe any marks on Goode except a small light red mark on the back of her neck, the complaint notes.

When police went to speak to the male victim, they observed he was holding a cloth to his face that had blood on it, and he had blood coming from his nose and a cut inside his mouth and on his outer lip.

According to the complaint, the male victim reported that he was arguing with Goode about the vehicle and Goode became upset and struck him in the face, though he wasn’t sure if she struck him with an open hand or closed fist. He told police he then took Goode to the ground to get her to stop hitting him.

Police also spoke to the female witness who reported that they were all arguing about a vehicle, and she asked Goode for the keys, but Goode refused to give them to her. She then went out to the vehicle in the driveway and heard things between Goode and the male victim becoming “more heated.”

According to the complaint, the witness told police she could see Goode and the victim through a window and saw Goode strike the victim in the face. She reported she then went back inside and saw Goode strike the victim two more times while he was on the ground.

The complaint notes that when Goode was taken into custody, her shoulder bag was searched incident to arrest, and police found it contained drug paraphernalia in the form of pipes with residue, lighters, and wrappers, as well as two small containers of suspected marijuana “dab.”

Goode was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:41 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (seven counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She remains free after being released on her own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on June 1, with Judge Quinn presiding.

