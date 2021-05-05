Two People Caught With Large Quantity of Marijuana at Local Motel Held for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two people were held for court on Tuesday on felony drug charges from an incident where they were found to be in possession of a large quantity of marijuana at a local motel.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 34-year-old Brittany Lynn Morphis, of Brookville, and 30-year-old Michael John Magee II (address unknown) were held for court on Tuesday, May 4:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (two counts)



– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Both individuals are free on $5,000.00 unsecured each.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on August 27, 2020, Clarion Borough Police were contacted by an employee of a local motel in Monroe Township who reported the motel’s cleaning staff had observed what they believed to be controlled substances in a room during the course of their duties.

Photographs of the items were then forwarded to police and were readily identified as suspected marijuana in several containers, as well as drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.

Based on the information provided, police applied for and were granted a search warrant for the motel room in question, which the complaint notes was rented to Michael Magee and also had a female staying in the room, as well.

The search warrant was then executed, and the room was found to be unoccupied. However, several items were located in the room for Michael Magee II and Brittany Morphis.

According to the complaint, the search did locate men’s and women’s clothing, separated into different drawers in the room, as well as approximately 20 jars containing processed marijuana, 13 bags containing marijuana, marijuana grinders, and several smoking devices. Police located items of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances were located on top of both nightstands on both sides of the bed.

Both defendants were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 11:00 a.m. on November 25, 2020.

