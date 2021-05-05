Cheryl Anthony Retires After 48 Years With Clarion County Assessment

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Cheryl Anthony, an assessment assistant, spent Monday at her job while saying goodbye to co-workers, former employees, and a former boss, after 48 years working for Clarion County.

(Pictured above: Former Assessor Bob Lieberum congratulates Cheryl Anthony on her retirement.)

Her longevity in the position was remarkable and was the only full-time position she has had since graduating from Saint Joseph’s High School in Lucinda. She started the position in January of 1973 at the courthouse but had a couple of part-time jobs before joining the assessment office. She also thought the job might last only six months.

“Cheryl was so dependable, and the nice thing about her was that she had such an even temper that she was an ideal person to work with the public,” said former Chief Assessor Bob Lieberum who stopped by to wish her well in retirement.

“You know, most people that come into the assessor’s office don’t come in to thank us for anything. They usually come in because they have a problem. The whole idea of the assessor’s office was to satisfy people, make them comfortable that they weren’t being charged any more than anybody else, and that’s why we had the appeals.”

While Lieberum was not chief assessor when Cheryl was hired, both of their hirings were related to efforts by the county commissioners to conduct a countywide property reassessment.

“There was a job opening and Donna Hartle, who was working in the commissioner’s office, and with whom I went to school with at St. Josephs in Lucinda, told me about the job opening, and I came in and applied,” said Cheryl.

“I started out in 1973 when they were preparing for a countywide property reassessment, and that was one of the reasons I was hired to help finalize the paperwork for the reassessment. It was finalized in 1975.”

Cheryl was hired under Chief Assessor Paul Brenneman, but he quit, and the commissioners went looking for someone who could lead the reassessment project.

“Brady Weaver, Bob Thompson, and Ken Campbell were the commissioners at that time,” said Lieberum, “They came and asked if I would take the assessor’s job. I said, ‘Yeah, depending on what it paid.’ And, they asked, ‘What do you need?’ (I said) ‘I’ll come to work for you, but I need at least $10,000.'”

According to Lieberum, they responded that they couldn’t pay that much and that it was almost as much as they make. So, he told the commissioners that he wasn’t going to take the position then.

“They come back a year later and offered me the money, and I came to work for them,” added Lieberum.

The assessment was completed in 1975 and remains the base for setting real estate taxes in Clarion County; however, the percentage of that assessment has been changed over the years.

Lieberum remained with Clarion County for 28 years, but Cheryl has him beat by 20 years for longevity.

As far as the job itself, technology obviously has changed how things are done over 48 years.

“When I first started everything was manual typewriters, and now everything is computerized. I work now with the public when they come in and help them with their issues, answering the telephone, processing, and finding information.”

One change with computerization is that there are fewer people coming into the courthouse than in the past because people like to be able to do their work at home.

“I like processing the deeds, updating the assessment files, and I enjoy talking with the public. There is still a lot of contact with attorneys, secretaries, realtors, and appraisers,” explained Cheryl.

She also takes the information off the computer, and there’s a lot more emailing of information to people instead of them coming into the office.

“The assessment files are the same ones that I started with, and we are still using them at this point in time. I’m very particular and happy the information is also being maintained on the cards.“

The workforce in the office has remained about the same over the years, but the workload is differently divided, according to Cheryl.

One thing she is going to miss in retirement is all the people that she has come to know through all of her years in the courthouse.

As far as what she is going to do in retirement, she has a ready reply.

“I finally became a grandmother, so I am going to spend more time with my granddaughter and help babysit as needed and spend more time with my family.”

Cheryl and her husband of 39 years have two children, son Joshua, and daughter, Stacey Burris, mother of Evilin.

You can probably bet that Evilin will have a complete baby book full of her records.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.