A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 52. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Patchy frost after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

