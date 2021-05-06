B. Lavier Hummel passed away Wednesday, May 05, 2021, at the Butler Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.

Born on March 8, 1938, Lavier was the son of the late E. Lucille and Norris L. Hummel.

He is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Joyce E. Hummel, his daughters and son in laws, Lisa E. Hummel and her husband Robert J. Heichel of Knox and Linda Y. Hummel McGinley and Ronald A. McGinley of Florida, his granddaughters, Ashley E. Janecek of Chicora and Carissa R. Janecek of State College, as well as sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.

Lavier was a devoted member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wentlings Corners and a Freemason belonging to the Edenburg Lodge 550 where he had served as a Grand Master. Following graduation from Keystone High School in 1956, he served in the Army National Guard, was a member of the Keystone High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) and participated in the FFA band playing trombone.

He enjoyed farming, animals, beautiful sunsets of blue-pink sky, being with his family, especially his granddaughters, and telling proud stories about his Cornplanter Indian heritage and fun days spent at the family camp along the river.

Lavier was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Norris Bill Hummel, a daughter, Lori Dianne Hummel Janecek, and a granddaughter, Lydia R. Janecek.

The family wishes to thank the Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association and Caring Heart Companions Inc. for their professional and compassionate care they provided the past few months. As per his wishes there will be no viewing with a private service to be held at a later date.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our web site at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

