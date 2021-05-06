Clarion Area High School Crowns Fox, Clark Prom King and Queen

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Area High School crowned their 2021 Prom King and Queen on Friday, April 30.

(Photo by Angela Niederriter)

Jackson Fox, son of Joe and Justine Fox, was crowned Prom King.

Sarah Clark, daughter of Dick and Carol Clark, was crowned Prom Queen.

The Prom Court also included Calvin German, Emily Grabiak, Bella Klein, Noah Ditullio, Hannah Hazlett, Ethan Burford, Ava Cherico, Hunter Craddock, Cutter Boggess, Brenna Campbell, Beau Verdill, and Gabby Klein.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.