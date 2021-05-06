Clarion Borough Council Grants Crooks Permission for Tree Project

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – At Tuesday evening’s meeting, Clarion Borough Council granted local business owner and Destination Clarion Downtown member Jim Crooks permission for a special tree project on Main Street.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The project will involve taking out some of the stamped brick around a current four-foot by four-foot tree space in front of the women’s side of F.L. Crooks & Co. on Main Street to create an eight-foot by four-foot space to better accommodate a new tree, at no cost to the borough.

“We’re trying to reestablish some of the trees downtown – not putting them in front of the entrances to buildings, but kind of putting them between the buildings,” Crooks said.

One of the main problems is that with the stamped brick downtown, the trees don’t get enough water, Crooks noted.

Crooks called his proposed project a “test” to see if larger spaces would allow for trees to survive better. He has also been in contact with an individual involved in the Pennsylvania Conservancy committee for trees to discuss species of trees better suited to street spaces of this type, noting they recommended a new cultivar of maple.

For this test project, Crooks will be taking on the entire expense himself, working with Eagle Contracting, Inc. to complete the work and have the tree placed. The area will also have a four-inch ledge placed around it and allow for additional flowers to be planted around the tree.

If the project is successful, the Destination Clarion Downtown committee hopes to raise money to make similar changes to some of the other tree spaces on Main Street, according to Crooks.

“I’m not saying we want to put 15 more trees downtown, but maybe four, if this works, just to bring some green to Main Street.”

The borough council voted unanimously to approve the project.

Crooks noted that the Destination Clarion Downtown committee is also still working hard to beautify Clarion with flowers this summer.

According to Crooks, one generous resident contributed $1,900 to purchase one of the iron flower planters the organization is planning to place on Main Street, and there may be a local organization interested in contributing the full amount for a second planter, as well.

“I’m excited about it, and it’s going to be really nice in Clarion this summer downtown,” Crooks said.

Amendment to Traffic Ordinance Approved

The council also voted to approve a new traffic ordinance amendment, with an additional amendment planned for the near future.

The approved ordinance will move parking meters from some residential streets, including parts of Liberty Street and Sixth Avenue, to the lot on Liberty Street.

The issue that became a topic of discussion was the planned elimination of parking on the east side of Eighth Avenue from Main Street to Liberty Street.

Two local residents, John Andrews and Pete Bauer, attended the meeting to address how the total removal of those parking spaces would be detrimental to some residents living nearby who depend on those spaces. They requested that the council consider making the areas no parking areas only between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on weekdays, and still allow for parking there on evenings and weekends.

The council members were open to the idea but decided to move forward with the initial ordinance and work on another amendment to make the requested changes, rather than having to re-advertise the entire ordinance.

Chief Peck noted the residents will not likely have any issues with parking in the meantime as the new ordinance will not be enforced until the change is posted properly in terms of curb painting and signage, and that will not occur immediately.

Council Recognizes National Police Week

Councilmember Ben Aaron noted that in 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week.

Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

Aaron went on to state that Clarion Borough appreciates all of our local police officers, firemen, and volunteers in the community and would like to thank them for their service.

Other Businesses

In other business, the council:

– Announced a second council meeting to be held, if needed, on May 18, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in the Assembly Room of the Clarion Free Library.

– Approved Clarion American Legion Post 66’s Special Event Request to block 2nd Avenue by the Clarion Cemetery and Toby Bridge for Memorial Day Services to be held May 31, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., subject to COVID-19 Warnings and following CDC guidelines in place at the time of the event.

– Approved C-93 Radio’s Special Event Request for 6th Avenue to be blocked from Main Street to Wood Street for concerts to be held June 4th and August 6th from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., subject to COVID-19 Warnings and following CDC guidelines in place at the time of the events.

– Approved M and B Services, LLC’s Invoice #1 in the amount of $1,905.93, and granted permission for Clarion County to Drawdown CDBG Funds to Pay M and B Services, LLC, for the Main Street Project contract related to the replacement of lights downtown.

– Approved the purchase of a shed from Levi D. Mast Buildings, in Venus, Pa., in the amount of $1,925.00 for a shed to be placed behind the borough building for storage purposes.

– Approved financing of $42,252.00 from First United National Bank of a police vehicle at 2.35% Fixed Interest Rate for 36 Months for the purchase of 2021 Dodge Charger and Equipment at a monthly payment of $1,216.75.

– Gave approval for the EADS Group to begin design work for the Paul A. Weaver Community Park CDBG Project upon receiving environmental clearance.

– Appointed Christy Logue as an Alternate on the Zoning Hearing Board Member for a three-year term to expire May 4, 2024.

