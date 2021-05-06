Clarion County Public Safety’s Mission: Protect Citizens, Visitors, Property, and Environment

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Jeff Smathers, director of Clarion County Public Safety, led his deputies in presenting an overview of services at a recent work session of the Clarion County Commissioners.

(Pictured: Denny Logue and Jeff Smathers and other staff members present an overview of Clarion County Public Safety.)

“Our mission is to protect the citizens, visitors, property, and environment of Clarion County by establishing a program of prevention, preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery to naturally occurring and human-caused disasters in Clarion County,” said Smathers.

Departments and deputies highlighted during the presentation included Denny Logue, Deputy Director of Emergency Management Agency, Michelle Lander, 9-1-1 deputy director, and Brett Whitling, Homeland Security Planner.

The entire staff of public safety is responsible for much more than is presented in this story, but major responsibilities are included.

“Our EMA staff works closely with local municipality leaders, first responders, state, and federal agencies pre- and post-disaster. Our local emergency management coordinators (LEMCs) are first on the frontline, or in times of disaster emergency,” continued Smathers.

Each municipality is assigned a LEMC who is responsible to make requests to local municipal leaders for assistance. They cannot mitigate the emergency and request food at the county level and that goes on to the state and finally onto the federal agencies, pre- and post-disaster.

The EMA is constantly updating the emergency plans, updating resources that are available in and out of the county, and provides the public with efficient and effective resources for emergencies.

Public Safety also operates Clarion County’s 24-hour Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP/9-1-1 Center) and serves as Clarion County’s voting representative with the North West Central PA Emergency Response Group for homeland security-related matters and the Emmco West Board of Directors for EMS related matters.

“If we have an emergency, we can also pull equipment from those other Emmco counties to mitigate a disaster in our area,” added Smathers.

Deputy Denny Logue is responsible for collecting information on private and public damage because of either natural or human-caused disasters.

“We also take care of some of that training, which would be basic first-day rescue,” said Logue. “We oversee the county’s flood prevention, we coordinate with volunteers for a rain gauge, people that are scattered throughout the county. We assist in the development of technical requirements to lease or purchase (the) required equipment, and we provide technical logistical and physical assistance when requested by a local incident commander or the municipality.”

Logue is also the manager of the AOC, sometimes called the war room where officials gather and have all available information on an emergency.

“We develop, oversee, and participate in training, educational programs, and exercise advancement of our emergency personnel,” continued Logue. “We go out to Butler Community College and work with them to get classes for our environment and our local coordinators. I also submit all federal grant applications and due dates. We work with three grants through the EMA program.”

Whitling, as Homeland Security Planning Officer, is responsible for the supervision, coordination, and ministration of planning activities and emergency management, and other related topics.

“It’s a very complex administrative work that involves the development implementation of emergency plans and policies. The position requires strict adherence to confidentiality to maintain security on Clarion County’s most critical infrastructures, and facilities. The primary responsibility is to create, manage, and maintain over 60 emergency and disaster plans annually for Clarion County and established entities within the county.”

Large-scale events like the Autumn Leaf Festival are also part of planning.

“They monitor the event for Homeland Security purposes every year,” said Whitling. We have a dam plan, but then there’s an individual plan for each of the five dams that could affect Clarion County if something were to happen at them.

“On top of that, we work with local officials and local municipalities and people for ALF and the events, and planning with PSPS Bureau of Criminal investigation.”

The 9-1-1 portion of Public Safety is led by Michelle Lander.

“I am second in charge of the 9-1-1 division, must maintain dispatcher and supervisor piece that certifications and recertifications other human required certifications, including ISA 300.”

Michelle supervises a staff of 11 and is one of three Northern Tier CSD administrators, making sure that Clarion stays up-to-date on open tickets issues and any issues within the CAD system.

“I developed and maintain a training program for all 9-1-1 telecommunicators in accordance with FEMA standards. That was a lengthy process that we had to go through, but now FEMA certified our program. I also developed remedial training as needed for any telecommunicators as any issues come up, develop any policy and procedure guidelines needed.”

The Department of Public Safety functions under the direct supervision of the Clarion County Board of Commissioners and is overseen by the Director of Public Safety.

