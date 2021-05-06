Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bea Lauffer’s Brownie Chocolate Chip Mint Ice Cream Cake

This homemade ice cream cake is unbeatable!

Directions

1. Prepare a brownie mix according to the directions on the package. Bake in an 8- or 9-inch round cake pan. Cool completely and remove from the pan.

2. Place brownie in the bottom of a spring-form pan. Layer 1/2 gallon vanilla ice cream evenly around and on top of brownie in spring-form pan. Next, layer 1/2 gallon mint ice cream on top of vanilla ice cream in the pan.

3. Smooth out the top of the ice cream and cover with plastic wrap. Place cake in the freezer for 3-4 hours or overnight.

4. Create the hot fudge sauce by mixing 1 cup sugar, 4 tbsp. cocoa, 2 tbsp. butter, 1 tbsp. flour, 1/2 c milk, and a pinch of salt. Boil for 3-5 minutes before adding 1/2 tsp. vanilla.

5. Remove cake from the freezer 15-20 minutes before serving. Slice cake and pour warm fudge sauce over the cake when ready to serve. Enjoy!

