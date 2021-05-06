Conservation Officer Details Recent Bear Capture in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The capture of a bear that had managed to find itself treed on Clarion University’s campus on Tuesday, May 4, was not the first local incident of its kind for Wildlife Conservation Officer Steve Ace.

(Photos and video by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Ace, the capture of the bear on Tuesday was a lot simpler than his last bear-in-a-tree experience in Clarion, as he was the on-site Wildlife Conservation Officer for the capture of a mother bear and two cubs on Wood Street in Clarion Borough in early May of 2014. He said that because of the cubs and with so many more people around, the incident was much more hectic.

Regarding Tuesday’s incident, Ace told exploreClarion.com, “There were some kids around, but it wasn’t too bad, and the bear was just hanging around up in the tree.”

He said that Clarion University Police called him around 8:30 a.m., and he was able to get to the university by around 8:50 a.m.

In his experience, Ace said that while it’s sometimes best to let a bear climb down itself, with an incident occurring in a populated area and people gathering to see it, that isn’t always a good option.

“We decided that we had enough people with the fire department and the university and local police there to have a tarp ready to catch it and tranquilize it.”

One issue Ace mentioned was that there is no sure way to know how each individual bear will react to the tranquilizers, and in this case, it took two doses to make the bear start to doze off.

Once it started to go under, they used the fire department ladder truck, and he dislodged the bear, causing it to fall to the people waiting below to catch it.

“It was still a bit conscious when it hit, so I told them to wrap it in the tarp and keep a barrier between it and the people around us.”

The bear dozed back off a short time later, and they were then able to begin loading it into the truck and processing it, Ace noted.

Some of the lucky students that stuck around actually got to help with the processing.

Ace had a nursing student help with pulling a tooth from the bear and had two others assist with tagging its ears, all while talking to those who were gathered about why they take a tooth and tag both ears.

According to Ace, a dye will be added to a cross-section from the tooth to determine the age of the bear.

“It’s kind of like counting the rings in a tree to determine its age,” he noted.

The tags are to help track the bear if it comes into contact with officials or other people again. Ace said they commonly tag both ears in case one of the tags gets torn out.

“People have this idea that a bear that has both ears tagged has been trapped more than once, but that’s not necessarily the case.”

The bear – which Ace said was an adult female weighing approximately 250 pounds – was not lactating, so she didn’t have cubs this year, and any cubs she had prior to this year would be old enough to be on their own.

After being processed, the bear was safely relocated and should recover fine from the experience, according to Ace.

Early spring is one of the times they receive the highest volume of calls regarding bears, as they are seeking food before most of their natural food sources are available, Ace said.

The reports then peak again in June during their mating season when they are out seeking mates. The third peak of the year usually occurs in the fall, when bears are trying to put on weight and stock up on food for the winter.

“Right now, the skunk cabbage, which is one of their food sources, is starting to come out, so we’ve had a decline in complaints, but we’re still getting a few.”

He also noted that the assistance they receive from local first responders is always appreciated.

“The help we got today (Tuesday) from the fire department and police departments was just phenomenal.”

