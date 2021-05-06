 

Fundraiser Organized for Local Teen Seriously Injured in Car Accident

Thursday, May 6, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Screen Shot 2021-05-05 at 7.56.34 AMSUMMERVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A fundraiser has been organized for a local teen who was seriously injured on Friday in a motor vehicle accident.

A GoFundMe fundraiser, available here, has been set up to raise money for 16-year-old Ashlynn Dawson, who was injured in a crash in Summerville on Friday, April 30.

“Her medical bills are going to be overwhelming,” organizer Betty Wonderling stated on the GoFundMe page.

According to the information provided, Dawson is in stable but critical condition with a badly broken pelvis and broken bones in her forearm that will require surgery to repair. She also had internal bleeding from her liver and spleen being lacerated and a large hematoma on her kidney.

“I’m asking for donations of any amount to help ease the financial burden so Ashlynn and her family can just focus on the healing,” Wonderling said.


